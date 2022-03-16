Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 7 – 13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT AN HEIRLOOM

At 2:49 p.m. March 10 at a home in the 5500 block of Glenwick Lane, a “reporting person surrendered grandfather’s rifle.”

7 Monday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at the Tom Thumb in the Market at Preston Forest.

Talk about drinking early! At 2:41 p.m., officers found a 43-year-old man “stumbling and falling in roadway” at Inwood Road and Lemmon Avenue and arrested him for public intoxication.

8 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:37 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 4:19 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the Pavilion on Lovers Lane near the Dallas North Tollway.

Reported at 7:10 p.m.: shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

Investigated at 7:59 p.m.: An aggressive thief made threats on March 7 while stealing at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 8:38 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 8:53 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a home in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

9 Wednesday

Before 1:30 p.m., a vandal shattered the rear window of a woman’s vehicle at Hillcrest Crossing at Northwest Highway and Hillcrest Road.

At 4:01 p.m., an unwelcomed visitor to a vacant store space at Preston Forest Village received a criminal trespassing warning.

10 Thursday

Before 1:23 p.m., a burglar smashed a window to steal from a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 3:01 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at Preston Center.

11 Friday

Overnight before 9:52 a.m., a vandal damaged a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 10600 block of Pagewood Drive.

Reported at 6:55 p.m.: A pickpocket lifted the wallet from a woman’s purse at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 11:48 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of entering the Chick-Fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway after hours.

12 Saturday

Reported at 2:06 p.m.: ungodly behavior. A burglar smashed a window to steal from a woman’s vehicle at Royal Lane Baptist Church at Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane.

13 Sunday

How did a woman at the Trader Joe’s in Inwood Village pay after a pickpocket pinched the wallet from her purse before 4:10 p.m.?

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: a theft at Whole Foods Market at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

