Sadelle’s Opens in Highland Park Village

The much-anticipated opening of New York brunch eatery Sadelle’s Dallas outpost in Highland Park Village in the former home of Royal Blue Grocery has arrived.

The New York-inspired concept—which first opened in downtown Manhattan in 2016–touts the “best bagels in America.” The all-day diner’s menu includes bagel towers, sliced-to-order salmon, triple-decker sandwiches, chopped salads, and more, as well as a coffee counter and marketplace designed specifically for the Highland Park Village location.

There are also baked goods from MFG’s executive pastry chef Stephanie Prida, bagel sandwiches, rotisserie chicken, and, in a nod to Texas, a collection of breakfast tacos exclusive to the Highland Park location. The location is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the restaurant’s daytime offering, Sadelle’s Dallas serves a dinner menu including caviar service and a raw bar selection; appetizers like coconut shrimp and seared veal dumplings; and entrées including a glazed Asian skirt steak, and grilled branzino.

PHOTO: Nathan Schroder

PHOTO: Sadelle’s

The Highland Park Village location, which includes a reimagined interior designed by renowned designer Ken Faulk, marks the first of Major Food Group’s (MFG) Dallas projects, to be followed in short order by the Michelin-starred Carbone in the Design District. Founded by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi, MFG operates a portfolio of over 30 restaurants, bars, private clubs, and hotels around the world.

“It is a thrill and an honor to join one of America’s most dynamic cities and restaurant communities, which already feels like home,” Zalaznick said. “We look forward to building ties to the extraordinary people of Dallas for many years to come—and it all starts now, with the arrival of the institution Sadelle’s.”

The Dallas location is the fifth Sadelle’s to-date, following the original in New York City’s Soho, outposts in the Bellagio Las Vegas and Kith Paris, and the recently opened location in Miami, Florida.