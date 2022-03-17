Faith Friday: SMAA Commemorates Ash Wednesday

St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church recently commemorated Ash Wednesday by taking Ashes to Go to Preston Center.

Rector Chris Girata and Acolyte Bob Buchanon distributed ashes to people at Preston Center outside the storefronts to help mark the beginning of Lent. It was a service Rector Girata had done at his previous parish in Memphis as a way to engage with the community and also as a workaround during the pandemic when people couldn’t gather in large groups.

Questions about Lent, Ash Wednesday, or about the church can be found on the church’s website here.







PHOTOS: Haal Photography