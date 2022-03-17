VolunteerNow Announces Hearts of Texas Luncheon

The Hearts of Texas Luncheon is gearing up to celebrate volunteerism.

The 15th-annual event, hosted by VolunteerNow, will be at noon April 28 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas and feature New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and army combat veteran Wes Moore as a guest speaker. The event is chaired by Charles Knight and Peter Jacobson, with the Hoglund Family as honorary chair.

In honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary, five organizations will be recognized with the 2022 VolunteerNow Lifetime Achievement Award: Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Hillcrest Foundation, The Meadows Foundation, JC Penny, and Texas Instruments. The Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Award will be awarded to Equest.

“This year’s Hearts of Texas luncheon will be a wonderful commemoration of VolunteerNow’s five decades of transforming lives through volunteers,” said VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards. “In addition to hearing Wes Moore’s truly inspirational story, we are extremely honored to recognize five organizations whose unwavering support throughout the last fifty years have ensured our place as one of the largest and most innovative volunteer centers in the country. We hope the community will join us as we salute VolunteerNow’s history and celebrate our exciting future.”

Sponsorships and tickets are available now here. You can also contact Cami Alexander, [email protected], or 214-783-2539, for sponsorship and ticket information.