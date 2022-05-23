All You Can Eataly Returns

Tickets are on sale for the second installment of All You Can Eataly, the immersive Italian event including more than 30 tasting stations, craft cocktail bars, wine tastings, demonstrations, and more at Eataly’s NorthPark Center store.

Like for the inaugural event in November of 2021, the store will shut its doors to the public and give ticket-holders exclusive access to the best of Eataly for the June 24 event.

Guests can begin their evening with an Aperol spritz from one of four cocktail bars before exploring live demos and more than 30 tasting stations. Highlights include hand-sliced Rovagnati and Ferrarini prosciutti and salami, freshly shucked oysters, and authentic Neapolitan pizza from Rossopomodoro, baked in 900-degree wood-burning ovens by expert pizzaioli (pizza makers) trained in Napoli. Guests will also get to enjoy a variety of regional pasta dishes, and watch Eataly’s pastai (pasta makers) knead, roll, and shape the pasta shapes by hand at Eataly’s pasta lab.

Outside the Boedeker Street entrance, guests will find a rustic tented party where they can celebrate the heart of the Italian and Texan summer: the grill. The tent will feature overflowing cocktails, grilled housemade sausages, seasonal vegetables, traditional spiedini (skewers), and the retro-soul sound of Dallas-based band IronVine. Cooked over traditional open-flame grills, the menu highlights regional favorites like arrosticini, a traditional lamb skewer from Abruzzo and porceddu, a whole-roasted pig traditional of Sardegna.

No Italian experience is complete without vino. To kick off the season, All You Can Eataly will offer an extensive selection of summer blends and sparkling wines from iconic estates like Fontanafredda and Villa Sandi, and up-and-coming producers from regions across Italy. Guests are also encouraged to bring home bottles they love with early access to Vino Days, Eataly’s biggest wine sale of the season, where shoppers receive 20% off when they buy six or more bottles of wine.

For something sweet, the Texas-shaped Matilde Vicenzi Tiramisu is not to be missed. Eataly will also showcase its gelato with a station offering more than a dozen flavors.

In addition to the food and drink, Eataly is partnering with the Business Council for the Arts to host Art Spotlight. Contestants are invited to purchase any non-perishable item at Eataly and create a work of art with the item. Submissions will be accepted through June 12, when they’ll be judged by a panel of art experts. The top 10 finalists will be given free admission to All You Can Eataly, where their work will again be judged by the panelists for a Juror’s Award and by event attendees for a People’s Choice Award. Winners will receive an award courtesy of Eataly Dallas and the Creative Arts Center. Eataly Dallas will close at 2 p.m. on June 24 for All You Can Eataly. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP event ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission. Tickets are available to purchase here.