CDC Recommends Children Aged 5-11 Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday recommended children ages five through 11 receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on May 17, allowing children aged five to 11 to receive a booster shot.

The CDC advised that booster shots be administered five months after the initial Pfizer vaccination series.

“As cases increase across the country, a booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe disease,” the CDC said.

The CDC also strengthened its recommendation for certain groups to get a second booster shot. Those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster at least four months after their first, the CDC said.

“With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. “I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”

In other news:

If Congress does not approve more money to help fight COVID-19, the White House may have to ration vaccine supplies and treatment. You can read more from AP here.

The federal government is offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. Tests are available here, and you can read more from the Dallas Morning News here.