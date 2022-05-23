Honoring Fathers

The 46th-annual Father of the Year Luncheon, which honors fathers by raising funds for charities and scholarships, will be June 8 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum.

This year’s award winners include local business and civic leaders Corey Anthony, Steven Hatchell, and Daryl Johnston.



Corey Anthony is the AT&T Chief Diversity Officer, a role he’s held since May 2017. Anthony and his wife Priscilla have 2 children.



Steven Hatchell has been the President and CEO of The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame since 2005. He has worked in many national-level sports organizations but has also worked on an international stage as well. He served on several U.S. Olympic Committee boards and was part of the staff for three Olympic Games. He has two sons and two grandchildren.



Daryl Johnston is a former Dallas Cowboy and three-time Superbowl winner. Johnston works as a sportscaster with Fox NFL and is on his 21st season with them. He is the executive vice president of football operations for the USFL.



If you would like to get tickets and attend, please click here.