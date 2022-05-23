Monday, May 23, 2022


Park Cities Crime Reports May 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EXPENSIVE OUTING

A thief got into a Mercedes G43 that was left parked with the keys inside in the Plaza at Preston Center and grabbed a $20,000 Cartier watch and $8,000 before 10:25 p.m. May 16 but it could have been worse. At least the thief didn’t decide to make use of the keys.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

A vandal damaged flower pots and landscaping at a home in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue before midnight.

A rogue broke a window of a home in the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue at 12:13 a.m.

Reported at 7:59 a.m.: a jerk broke the front window of a home in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 9:25 a.m.: a ne’er do well damaged windows of a home in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Reported at 12:46 p.m.: a wrongdoer broke four windows of a home in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 1:56 p.m.: a crook damaged a glass lantern at a home in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A malefactor smashed a window of a Subaru Outlander parked in the 3600 block of University Boulevard before 2:12 p.m.

Arrested at 8:20 p.m.: a 54-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 6800 block of Preston Road.

17 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in the 2900 block of Lovers Lane.

18 Wednesday

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Centenary Drive to take $300,000 via wire transfer before noon.

A pilferer picked up a bicycle from the alley behind the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 4:15 p.m.

19 Thursday

Arrested at 2:41 p.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in Snider Plaza.

20 Friday

A thief took a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3500 block of Milton Avenue before 4:45 a.m.

A wrongdoer took a wallet from the 3700 block of Caruth Boulevard before 11 a.m.

21 Saturday

A crook took a Luis Vuitton bag from a Tesla parked in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 6:48 p.m.

22 Sunday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor in the 3600 block of Stanford Avenue

A jerk vandalized a Jeep Cherokee parked in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue overnight before 9:30 a.m.

Arrested at 12:02 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant. No location was given.

A wrongdoer damaged a window of a Ford Escape parked in the 6500 block of Dickens Avenue before 2:23 p.m.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We hadn’t received the Highland Park Department of Public Safety reports at the time of this posting. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

