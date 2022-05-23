Park Cities Crime Reports May 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EXPENSIVE OUTING

A thief got into a Mercedes G43 that was left parked with the keys inside in the Plaza at Preston Center and grabbed a $20,000 Cartier watch and $8,000 before 10:25 p.m. May 16 but it could have been worse. At least the thief didn’t decide to make use of the keys.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

A vandal damaged flower pots and landscaping at a home in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue before midnight.

A rogue broke a window of a home in the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue at 12:13 a.m.

Reported at 7:59 a.m.: a jerk broke the front window of a home in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 9:25 a.m.: a ne’er do well damaged windows of a home in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Reported at 12:46 p.m.: a wrongdoer broke four windows of a home in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 1:56 p.m.: a crook damaged a glass lantern at a home in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A malefactor smashed a window of a Subaru Outlander parked in the 3600 block of University Boulevard before 2:12 p.m.

Arrested at 8:20 p.m.: a 54-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 6800 block of Preston Road.

17 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in the 2900 block of Lovers Lane.

18 Wednesday

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Centenary Drive to take $300,000 via wire transfer before noon.

A pilferer picked up a bicycle from the alley behind the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 4:15 p.m.

19 Thursday

Arrested at 2:41 p.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in Snider Plaza.

20 Friday

A thief took a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3500 block of Milton Avenue before 4:45 a.m.

A wrongdoer took a wallet from the 3700 block of Caruth Boulevard before 11 a.m.

21 Saturday

A crook took a Luis Vuitton bag from a Tesla parked in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 6:48 p.m.

22 Sunday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor in the 3600 block of Stanford Avenue.

A jerk vandalized a Jeep Cherokee parked in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue overnight before 9:30 a.m.

Arrested at 12:02 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant. No location was given.

A wrongdoer damaged a window of a Ford Escape parked in the 6500 block of Dickens Avenue before 2:23 p.m.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We hadn’t received the Highland Park Department of Public Safety reports at the time of this posting. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)