Broadway Dallas Event Series Raises Money for Local Theater Education

About 50 Dallasites elevated to the 23rd floor of Museum Tower for the third installment of Broadway Dallas (formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals)’s Spotlight Dinner Series.

The series is a new event lineup that raises money for Broadway Dallas’ education plan, in which the organization uses its talents to give back to the community through teaching theater.

“I refer to that as the gift of Broadway,” said Ken Novice, Broadway Dallas president and CEO. “What we want to do is take that gift and we want to give it back to the community, so [we’re] creating relationships with schools and community centers, particularly in southern Dallas and in the Fair Park area where our theater is so we can be a good neighbor.”

One of the organization’s community efforts included a formal agreement with Dallas ISD that started last year, where Broadway Dallas members train teachers to effectively work with students through the arts and teach educators to teach STEM subjects through theater.

“[It’s] kind of a novel idea, but it really works,” Novice said. “We’re very excited about that. These dinners are part of our ability to raise more money for the things that are important to us.”

The third PNC Bank-sponsored Spotlight Dinner celebrated the soon-to-open production of OKLAHOMA! on May 19, hosted by Laree Hulshoff and Ben Fischer in their home overlooking the Dallas skyline. Each dinner will take place in a different Dallas home, with the cocktail hour giving attendees a chance to explore the homes and their decor.

At the dinners, guests can expect musical performances, a multiple course dinner with tables spread across the house, and a specialized experience, which at the OKLAHOMA! event was a custom monogrammed bandana station by W Durable Goods.

Broadway Dallas will hold three Spotlight Dinners this fall, each themed to a different show: Ain’t Too Proud, My Fair Lady, and SIX! Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayDallas.org starting in June for $450 per seat.

Ben Fischer (left) and Laree Hulshoff. PHOTO: Thomas Garza

Daniel White, W Durable Goods. PHOTO: Thomas Garza

Laree Hulshoff speaks during the event. PHOTO: Thomas Garza

From left to right: Rachel Poole, Preston Page, and Joey Rodriguez. PHOTO: Thomas Garza