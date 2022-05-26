Dallas City Council Greenlights Knox Street Project

A large, mixed-use project to bring luxury residential units, restaurant, retail, office space, and green space, as well as a hotel to the Knox Street area near Highland Park, was unanimously greenlit by the Dallas City Council May 25.

A division of Highland Park Village’s management company will continue to market the retail within the development and the partnership’s 12-acre holdings around Knox Street.

“This is really a landmark project. It has several firsts that I’d like to highlight. In addition to the fact that it is a high-density mixed-use project at a … location in Dallas that will add to the walkability quotient for the Knox Street corridor,” Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley said. “It is already a very walkable district with its complement of restaurants and retail establishments, and it is becoming developed at a higher density with office and retail development. This will extend that trend.”

Specifically, the project planned by Trammell Crow Company, MSD Capital, and The Retail Connection includes an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel and residences, restaurant and retail, a luxury residential building, an office building, and green space immediately adjacent to the Katy Trail.

The New York office of Australia-based Woods Bagot and New York-based Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF), and Dallas-based HKS are designing the project. OJB Landscape Architecture, the award-winning landscape architecture firm behind Klyde Warren Park, is also working on the project.