Mama’s Pizza To Open In Forestwood Shopping Center

Mama’s Pizza, a Fort Worth-based pizza chain of more than 50 years, is opening a Dallas location this spring in the Forestwood Shopping Center.

Mama’s Pizza was founded in 1968 by Ed Stebbins on East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth, per the pizzeria’s website.

The restaurant opening this spring at 11828 Inwood Road will feature a mural of legendary Dallas sites, per the Dallas City Council District 13 newsletter.

The eatery serves up pizzas ranging in size from 8 to 20 inches with 18 topping options and a variety of crust options, as well as sandwiches, wings, salads, breadsticks, and cheese sticks.

There are eight other locations, including in Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Burleson, and Granbury.