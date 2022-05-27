Equest Hosts Blue Ribbon Ball Kickoff Party

Co-chairs Carol and Bill Huckin, Finley and Eric Konrade, and Elsa Norwood, with honorary chairs Leslie and Hawkins Golden, were joined by nearly 60 host committee members and guests at the Blue Ribbon Ball kick-off hosted by Samuel Lynne Galleries from 5:30–7:30 p.m. April 28.

Guests enjoyed a photo opp with two of Equest’s prized miniature horses, Ranger and Dare, before mingling throughout the galleries.

With the gala theme of Blue Ribbon Ball, Equest CEO Lilli Kellogg shared the importance of a blue ribbon moment to Equest clients, whether they have a physical disability, a behavioral issue, an intellectual challenge, or a veteran trying to adjust to civilian life.

“The human-horse connection is so powerful and so effective, and helps our clients reach their milestones–so the blue ribbon ball could not be more perfect,” Kellogg said.

Blue ribbon winner and Equest client Stacy Johnson also spoke about her more than 30-year experience with the organization.

The Blue Ribbon Ball will be June 4 in the Al Hill, Jr. Arena at Equest at the Texas Horse Park in Dallas.

With the festivities taking place in Equest’s open-air arena, partygoers can leave their stilettos and tuxes at home, and opt for cocktail chic with stylish sandals or boots.

Event highlights will include a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, silent and live auctions, live entertainment, photo ops with Equest’s horses, the Citation Award presentation, and speaker Timmy Newsome.

Sponsorships, tables, and tickets are available now. For additional information, visit Equest’s website or contact Jacquie Maddox at [email protected] or 972-412-1099 x205.

Katy and Peter Smith with Ranger and Dare

Blue Ribbon Ball co-chairs Elsa Norwood, Carol Huckin and Finley Konrade

Honorary chairs Hawkins and Leslie Golden

Billye Turner, Lynn Mcbee, and Elsa Norwood

Nancy Notinsky, Equest CEO Lili Kellogg and Ron Natinsky PHOTOS: Nate Rehlander