North Star Luncheon Raises $191,000+ For Family Compass

North Star Luncheon co-chairs Erin Pope and Toni McReynolds, with honorary chair Sarah Losinger, were joined by 300 attendees at the fourth-annual North Star Luncheon on April 25 at the Dallas Country Club.

The luncheon raised more than $191,000 for Family Compass.

This year’s luncheon theme, “Write Your Own Narrative,” was a salute to Family Compass providing its client children and families with the tools they need so they can write their own narratives about their life.

As guests entered the lobby, they were greeted with a large newsstand, North Star Times, where they received a custom newspaper filled with inspirational stories and the fundamentals of Family Compass.

Small newspaper kiosks were placed around the lobby so attendees could grab an extra copy of The Times or place their raffle chance tickets. Raffle tickets were available for sale for a chance to win prizes, such as an NYC getaway for two, a beach vacation in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and an in-home retreat with a private dinner at home with chef Tyler Aponte of Cultivated Cafe & Catering, a wine collection, a diptyque basket, and an in-home private painting experience.

Attendees enjoyed their lunch of herb pan chicken with parsnip puree, and roasted baby vegetables as co-chair Erin Pope followed and added her gratitude to all for their support of Family Compass, the largest agency in North Texas solely dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In 30 years, Family Compass has served more than 54,000 children and parents.

As attendees enjoyed their dessert of crème brulée and white chocolate blueberry cake,emcee Shelly Slater was joined on stage with featured speaker Elizabeth Smart, an advocate on issues related to child abduction, recovery, programs, and national legislation.

“And what I want you to walk away knowing–you are special, you are unique, and you have something to offer the world that nobody else does because nobody else is you. The second thing I want you to know is that there isn’t anything that anyone else can do to you to take away your value. And the thing that I would want you to know, as unfair as life can be, whatever happens to you, doesn’t have to define who you are,” Smart said.

The event concluded with the announcement of three raffle winners.

Pam Busbee, Suzy Gekiere, and Kathleen LaValle

Family Compass CEO Ona Foster, honorary chair Sarah Losinger, featured speaker Elizabeth Smart, and luncheon co-chair Erin Pope

Laura Ryan and Lynn Fisher PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Smith