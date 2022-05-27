Why Rodney Webb Left Coaching After the Best Season of His Career

The new HPISD athletic director stepped away from the sidelines for ‘a unique opportunity’

Rodney Webb had just taken Denton Guyer to the Class 6A Division II state championship game and had the talent to refuel for another deep run in the football playoffs.

So why would he suddenly leave the sidelines? The opportunity to become the athletic director at Highland Park ISD might not come around again.

“It wasn’t that I was ready to walk away from coaching, but it was a unique opportunity to go ahead and make that jump. It’s such a great district with great people,” Webb said. “It’s not a completely different feel, but it’s more administrative and less blowing the whistle.”

Webb has 32 years of high school coaching experience, including 19 years as either an athletic director or campus athletics coordinator. He will replace Johnny Ringo, who is retiring in June after nine years leading the HPISD athletic programs.

“This is a job where you don’t necessarily have the same day-to-day interaction with kids, but I will get to know the kids,” Webb said. “I’ve always really valued those player-coach relationships.”

Webb just completed a two-year tenure as football coach at Guyer, following successful stints at Rockwall, Mesquite Horn, and Royse City. He has compiled an overall record of 160-78 in 19 seasons as a head coach. His teams made the playoffs in 18 consecutive years.

“Coach Webb is highly respected in the coaching profession as a person with class and character,” said HP football coach Randy Allen. “He has been the athletic coordinator of very successful programs, and he has served in statewide leadership positions because of the respect he has earned from the 30,000 high school coaches in Texas.”

Webb served as president of the Texas High School Coaches Association from 2018 to 2021, a position previously held by both Ringo and Allen. Currently, he is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Educational Foundation board of directors and has experience with UIL councils and committees.

“We were searching for someone who knows how to sustain and build upon a strong program, who is a respected leader with strong character and who has a strong track record of supporting and promoting all boys’ and girls’ sports,” HPISD superintendent Tom Trigg said.

Webb started his new role on May 1, giving him time to learn from Ringo about the district, its athletic structure, and various traditions he intends to uphold.

“Just by looking at the success of the programs, there are great systems in place,” he said. “At the same time, I’m excited about putting my stamp on the program.”

Meanwhile, he knows that Friday nights in the fall will feel a little different, and he’s mentally preparing himself for that.

“Instead of worrying about what I’m going to call on third-and-short, I’m going to be nervous about other things,” Webb said. “I’m going to be so busy that I won’t have much time to think about it.”