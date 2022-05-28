New HPHS Tennis Coach Named

Tylir Jimenez has been promoted to head coach of the Highland Park High School tennis program, the school district announced Saturday. Jimenez will take over for Coach Dan Holden, who is retiring after serving as head coach for 22 years.

Jimenez has served as associate head varsity tennis coach at Highland Park since 2001. Since that time, Scots tennis teams have won the state championship 18 times and had 35 individual state champions.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Texas Tech University, where he was ranked in the top 10 in the nation in doubles play, and qualified for the NCAA tennis championships.

“Highland Park’s legacy in tennis is unmatched by any other high school in the state of Texas,” Jimenez said. “It is such an honor to be named the new head coach. Working alongside Coach Holden has been very rewarding and I look forward to continuing to build upon HPHS’ tradition of excellence in tennis.”

“We are thrilled to be able to continue the great legacy of Scots Tennis with the addition of Tylir Jimenez as our head coach,” HPISD Athletic Director Johnny Ringo said. “Tylir’s contribution’s as associate head coach these past 21 years is a major reason for our unparalleled success.”