DIFFA/Dallas To Host Picnic At Turtle Creek Park

The Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA)/Dallas is hosting a Bridgerton-themed soiree at Turtle Creek Park.

The picnic from 1-4 p.m. June 18 at Turtle Creek Park at 3333 Turtle Creek Boulevard will make for an afternoon of food, cocktails, and entertainment, including a live set in the park by Jenn Miller, called one of ‘Dallas’ best DJs’ by our sister publication D Magazine.

Limited tickets are available and general admission tickets (available for $100 per ticket) include a picnic meal and access to the open bars, while VIP tickets (available for $150 per ticket) also include access to DIFFA’s shaded VIP tent, complete with cooling fans and a VIP lounge.

“After another successful DIFFA season and a phenomenal turnout at House of DIFFA: EXTRAVAGANZA, we’re excited to see the community back together in a more relaxed setting,” said Zachariah Allen, vice president of DIFFA/Dallas Young Professionals. “Picnic: Promenade in the Park will be a fun way to catch up with our friends and patrons, continue to let creativity speak through fashion and design, and boost our efforts to raise funds to keep fighting for the patients and families living with HIV/AIDS.”

Attendees who purchase a picnic space for four are invited to decorate their area for the opportunity to be awarded the “DIFFA Diamond” by the Queen at the end of the event.

For tickets or other information, visit DIFFA/Dallas’ website.