Galleria Dallas Spotlights ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’

Haven’t made it to the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) for the Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity exhibit? Galleria Dallas shoppers can catch a preview of the exhibit June 3-27.

The exhibit, co-organized by the DMA and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, runs until September 18 at the DMA, features 400 works of art, and traces the inspirations from and adaptations of Islamic art and design by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry house for the creation of jewelry and objects from the early 20th century to the present day.

Shoppers at Galleria Dallas will have the opportunity to learn more about the exhibition and see reproductions of select jewels on the Gallery Wall located on Level 1 across from Sephora. Shoppers can also see modern Cartier jewelry at Bachendorf’s, just down the hall from the display.

​​“The Dallas Museum of Art is committed to ensuring all North Texans have access to art,” said the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director Agustín Arteaga. “Opportunities like this help us to meet our community where they are and we are excited to be partnering with Galleria Dallas in this creative way.”

“Galleria Dallas has a long history of supporting art and art education,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend. “We are thrilled to share a look at this unique exhibition of jewels with our visitors and to remind people of the amazing opportunities available at the Dallas Museum of Art.”

For more information, visit Galleria Dallas’ website.