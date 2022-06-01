Thursday, June 2, 2022

Mockingbird Station Starbucks Workers Announce Union Organizing Effort

Starbucks workers in Dallas’ Mockingbird Station and in Addison have joined efforts by co-workers in cities across the country to unionize their stores.

A committee of nine employees at the Mockingbird Station store informed the Seattle-based chain about their intent to unionize. The company has nearly 30,000 stores worldwide.

They aren’t the first stores in Texas to do so. Employees at The Rayzor Ranch store in Denton announced their intent to unionize March 29.

“We feel that at some point, this company has forgotten that it is built for and by people,” the letter from the Mockingbird Station store workers read. “It is difficult for us to come to work every day as we see the mental and physical health of our partners deteriorate as demands rise and support plummets.”

About 120 Starbucks locations have held votes, with the majority, at least 85, voting to unionize since December, according to the National Labor Relations Board’s website. The process begins with a vote in favor by a majority of each store’s employees, but achieving union status can take years.

“We want to have the dignity of being able to meet our basic living expenses and know that we will have the staff and tools to do our jobs well,” the letter from Mockingbird Station location employees continued.

Since the unionization effort began, Starbucks said it has been holding meetings with employees “to engage and co-shape the future of Starbucks,” per the company’s website.

“We’ve always led the industry in making sure partners have world-class benefits, perks and programs, even if you only work part-time,” the post on Starbucks’ website continued.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

