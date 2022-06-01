Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 23 – 29

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SNEAKY SHOPLIFTER

A thief put stuff in their bag and walked out of a NorthPark Center store without paying before 3:14 p.m. on May 26.

24 Tuesday

Abandoned on I-635 before 8 a.m.: a vehicle.

Before 6:07 p.m., a woman’s car was stolen from the southeast corner of Lovers and Inwood.

Before 7:42 p.m., someone ditched their vehicle and it ended up in flooded water at 6801 W. Northwest Highway.

Someone stole stuff from a man at a house in the 4300 block of Crowley Drive. No time was given.

A burglar stole from a woman at a house in the 5700 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Time was not specified.

25 Wednesday

Before 2:15 a.m., three suspects broke into a convenience store at Inwood and Forest and damaged the place and took property.

Before 1:39 a.m., a green, leafy substance was found in a wrecked car on I-635.

Stolen before 4:33 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle by an unknown suspect at a home on Meaders Lane.

Someone stole from Antique Row on Lovers Lane. No time was listed.

At an unknown time, someone stole a woman’s stuff at Preston Forest Square.

26 Thursday

Before 12:35 p.m., someone used a cutting tool to take people’s converters at 12240 Inwood Road.

Stolen before 2:40 p.m.: someone’s property outside of a home in the 11300 block of E. Ricks Circle.

Stolen before 5 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Someone drove drunk on Northwest Highway near the Dallas North Tollway before 7:51 p.m.

A burglar broke into a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff before 9:20 p.m. in the Hillcrest High School parking lot.

28 Saturday

Stolen before 4:41 p.m.: a man’s property from a business at 7500 Park Lane.

Stolen before 5:55 p.m.: a man’s truck from Elan at Bluffview Apartments.

Before 7:43 p.m., two people got into an altercation at a home in the 6100 block of Walnut Hill Lane. However, the stories don’t add up.

At an unlisted time, someone stole stuff from a man in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

29 Sunday

A woman’s car was stolen before 3:01 a.m. in the 4400 block of San Gabriel Drive.

Before 12:03 p.m., a man got out of his buddy’s car and took property from a home in the 6500 block of Aberdeen Ave.

Police responded to a call before 4:36 p.m. at the southeast corner of Lovers and Inwood.

Vandalized at an unknown time: a restaurant in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

Someone got a criminal trespass warning at a department store at NorthPark Center at an undisclosed time.

At an unknown time, someone stole from a department store in NorthPark Center.

Someone stole from the Trader Joe’s on Lovers Lane at an undisclosed time.