Dec My Room Hosts Fourth Annual “Room to Grow” Luncheon and Fashion Presentation

Colorful spring fashions, pink bubbly, and butterflies were on full display at the fourth annual Room to Grow luncheon and fashion presentation on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in the Neiman Marcus Courtyard at NorthPark Center.

Co-chairs Dawn Greiner and Terra Najork Peterson were joined by a sold-out crowd of 280 at the annual fundraiser, which benefits Dec My Room, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children who are hospitalized for a prolonged period of time by decorating their hospital room.

As stylish attendees arrived, they were greeted by a champagne wall featuring white and pink champagne, courtesy of Terra Najork Peterson and Favorite Brands, along with trays of the day’s signature drink, the Mijenta Tequila Daisy. Excited about the first Room to Grow Luncheon in three years, partygoers mingled as they bid on four silent auction items and purchased raffle tickets.

At the appointed time, attendees took their places as the luncheon co-chairs briefly welcomed all and thanked them for their support of the Room to Grow Luncheon benefiting Dec My Room.

Dec My Room founder Susan Plank took the stage to share the history of the organization along with its mission of “creating a healing place” for children who are being admitted into a hospital for a prolonged amount of time. Karen Michlewicz, Dec My Room North Texas area director, announced the chapter is now expanding to serve Children’s Health-Main Campus, Children’s Health-Plano, HCA Medical City Children’s, and Cook Children’s in Fort Worth. She then recognized the 2022 Celebrate Flight Award recipient, Riley Mack, an eight-year-old girl who lost her battle with a rare genetic DNA repair disorder, Fanconi Anemia, in 2020.

With butterflies as part of this year’s event theme, it was only fitting that a white butterfly flew into the courtyard and circled around Riley’s mom, Tina Mack, as she was introduced by Michlewicz. Mack accepted the award on Riley’s behalf, sharing Riley’s journey and what the beautiful bunny-themed room Riley received from Dec My Room meant to her in her final weeks.

Co-chair Peterson took the stage to introduce the presenters of the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation: Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, NorthPark Center’s fashion and lifestyle ambassador, and Kameron Westcott, founder of SparkleDog Food and former cast member of BRAVO’s The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The duo settled in on-stage for a chat about spring’s must-have looks at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Models showcased the season’s top trends, showcasing cool whites, bright pops of color, and classic black from iconic designers.

As the event came to a close, patrons progressed to the second level of Neiman Marcus for desserts and champagne. As a thank you, each guest received a butterfly cookie and a tote bag filled with butterfly gummies from Sugarfina, Lapcos daily skin mask, bath bombs, a Laneige lip sleeping mask, and the latest issue of PaperCity.

For more information about Dec My Room, visit www.DecMyRoom.org.

Laura Price, Jamie Oliver, Kate Boatright, Erica Brown, Lara Francis

Mayda Gonzalez, Erin McKool, Carol Vig

Kristen Gibbins, Andrea Nayfa, Kristin Casner

PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron