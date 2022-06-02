NTPGA Awards Golf Scholarships to Grads

Highland Park’s Sophie Biediger is among 73 graduating golfers announced on Thursday as winners of scholarships awarded by the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.

Biediger, who tied for third place at the Class 5A state tournament in May, was honored with the Allison & Jerry Freeman Scholarship. She will join the golf team at SMU in the fall.

Jesuit’s Oliver Naumann (who will attend Hendrix College) earned the Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship, while Hockaday’s Julia Haetzel (Washington & Lee) was recognized with an NTPGA Foundation Scholarship.

Two scholarships named after former HP standout and current PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler were given to Keene’s Lily Moore and Denton Guyer’s Madison Baer.

Meanwhile, four Jordan Spieth Family Foundation scholarships went to Dallas ISD graduates — Thomas Jefferson’s Imzadi Diaz (Swarthmore), Lincoln’s Nay Htoo (North Texas), and Samuell’s Laura Narvaez and Luisa Montelongo (both headed to the University of Texas).

Five classmates of Diaz at Thomas Jefferson also are scholarship recipients, including Ashely Mendoza (North Texas), Bryan Lopez (Michigan), Bryan Nerria (Texas A&M), Yoseline Flores (UT Dallas), and Angel Mercado (Texas A&M).

The total of $564,000 in scholarship money is the most awarded by NTPGA in the history of its program. Of the scholarships awarded, 63 percent were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 37 percent were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement. Since 1983, the foundation has awarded $4.2 million in scholarships to 673 students.