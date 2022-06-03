Berkley’s Market To Open in Knox Street

Berkley’s Market (formerly Royal Blue Grocery) plans to expand its footprint in Dallas with a new location just off the Katy Trail in the trendy Knox District area set to open later this year.

The family-owned brand has stores in downtown Dallas (The Mercantile) and in the Arts District (Trammell Crow Center) – with an Oak Cliff location set to open at 634 W. Davis Street in Bishop Arts this month.

Berkley’s Market on Knox will feature 3,700 square feet of interior space and a 600 square-foot patio. It will feature their coffee shop – brewing La Colombe beans, groceries ranging from gourmet to local to conventional, prepared foods, and a wine department & bar. The store will be located in the former Into the Garden space, at 3300 Knox near the corner of Knox and Travis.

“We’re beyond excited to be coming back to the part of town where we began. We’ve had our eye on this building for over a year – it’s a beautiful space in the perfect location,” said co-founder Zac Porter. “And, we can’t wait to see our customers in the neighborhood again. We’ll be bringing back our coffee bar and breakfast tacos, along with essential & gourmet groceries, some great new prepared food recipes, and an awesome wine selection… plus an amazing patio, lunch counter & wine bar with more all-day menu options.”

The announcement of the plans for the new store comes just more than a year after Berkley’s Market rebranded to Berkley’s Market and closed its first local outpost in Highland Park Village — now occupied by Sadelle’s.