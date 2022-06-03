Friday, June 3, 2022

Park Cities Presbyterian Church. Courtesy photo
Newcomers 2022-2023 

Communities of Faith

There are rich opportunities to connect with a house of worship right in the neighborhood or a short drive away. Some churches and synagogues are landmarks with significant architectural styles, while others have formed to minister in recent years. 

Anglican:

The Chapel of the Cross, 4333 Cole Ave.

Baptist:

Northway Church, 3877 Walnut Hill Lane

Park Cities Baptist Church, 3933 Northwest Parkway

Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane

Bible/ Non-Denominational:

Believers Chapel, 6420 Churchill Way

Gateway Church Dallas Campus, 12123 Hillcrest Road

Grace Bible Church, 11306 Inwood Road

Highland Country Fellowship, 8202 Boedeker St.

Northway Christian Church, 7202 W. Northwest Highway

Northwest Bible Church, 8505 Douglas Ave.

TLC Fellowship, 2109 S Beckley Ave

Trinity Bible Church of Dallas, 5622 Dyer St. #200

Trinity Church Dallas, 4300 Cole Ave. 

Unity of Dallas, 6525 Forest Lane

Watermark Community Church, 7540 LBJ Freeway

Catholic:

Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Road

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3811 Oak Lawn Ave.

St. Monica Catholic Church, 9933 Midway Road

St. Rita Catholic Community, 12521 Inwood Road

Christian Science:

Third Church of Christ, Scientist, 4419 Oak Lawn Ave.

Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist, 5655 W. Northwest Highway

Christian Science Reading Room, next door to Central Market, 4347 W. Northwest Highway, #150

Church of Christ:

Prestoncrest Church of Christ, 6022 Preston Crest Lane

Preston Road Church of Christ, 6409 Preston Road

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

Dallas Texas Temple, 6363 Willow Lane

Episcopal: 

Canterbury House, 3308 Daniel Ave.

Church of the Incarnation – Main Campus, 3966 McKinney Ave., North Campus, 12727 Hillcrest Road

Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 7900 Lovers Lane

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5923 Royal Lane

St. Michael & All Angels Church, 8011 Douglas Ave.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road

Jehovah’s Witness: 

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5308 W. Mockingbird Lane

Jewish:

Congregation Shearith Israel (Conservative), 9401 Douglas Ave.

Congregation Ohr HaTorah (Orthodox), 6324 Churchill Way

Temple Emanu-El (Reform), 8500 Hillcrest Road

Tiferet Israel, 10909 Hillcrest Road

Lutheran:

Christ Lutheran Church, 3001 Lovers Lane

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Suite B

Methodist:

Cochran Chapel UMC, 9027 Midway Road

El Buen Samaritano, 2903 Cherrywood Ave.

The Grove Church – a campus of HPUMC, 4525 Rickover Drive

Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane

Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road

Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, 3014 Oak Lawn Ave.

Perkins Chapel at SMU, 6001 Bishop Blvd.

Preston Hollow United Methodist, 6315 Walnut Hill Lane

University Park United Methodist Church, 4024 Caruth Blvd.

Muslim:

Al-Ansar Society, Central Exchange Office Park, 777 S. Central Expressway  #1m, Richardson

Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT), 840 Abrams Road, Richardson

Abu Hanifa Masjid, 132 N. Glenville Drive, Richardson

MAS Islamic Center of Dallas, 1515 Blake Drive, Richardson

Islamic Association of North Texas (Collins Musallah), 1600 N. Plano Road #200, Richardson

Presbyterian:

Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd.

NorthPark Presbyterian Church, 9555 N. Central Expressway

Park Cities Presbyterian Church, 4124 Oak Lawn Ave.

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, 9800 Preston Road

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8200 Devonshire Drive

Seventh-day Adventists:

Dallas First Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 4009 N. Central Expressway

Unitarian:

First Unitarian Church of Dallas, 4015 Normandy Ave.

