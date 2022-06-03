Communities of Faith
There are rich opportunities to connect with a house of worship right in the neighborhood or a short drive away. Some churches and synagogues are landmarks with significant architectural styles, while others have formed to minister in recent years.
Anglican:
• The Chapel of the Cross, 4333 Cole Ave.
Baptist:
• Northway Church, 3877 Walnut Hill Lane
• Park Cities Baptist Church, 3933 Northwest Parkway
• Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane
Bible/ Non-Denominational:
• Believers Chapel, 6420 Churchill Way
• Gateway Church Dallas Campus, 12123 Hillcrest Road
• Grace Bible Church, 11306 Inwood Road
• Highland Country Fellowship, 8202 Boedeker St.
• Northway Christian Church, 7202 W. Northwest Highway
• Northwest Bible Church, 8505 Douglas Ave.
• TLC Fellowship, 2109 S Beckley Ave
• Trinity Bible Church of Dallas, 5622 Dyer St. #200
• Trinity Church Dallas, 4300 Cole Ave.
• Unity of Dallas, 6525 Forest Lane
• Watermark Community Church, 7540 LBJ Freeway
Catholic:
• Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Road
• Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3811 Oak Lawn Ave.
• St. Monica Catholic Church, 9933 Midway Road
• St. Rita Catholic Community, 12521 Inwood Road
Christian Science:
• Third Church of Christ, Scientist, 4419 Oak Lawn Ave.
• Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist, 5655 W. Northwest Highway
• Christian Science Reading Room, next door to Central Market, 4347 W. Northwest Highway, #150
Church of Christ:
• Prestoncrest Church of Christ, 6022 Preston Crest Lane
• Preston Road Church of Christ, 6409 Preston Road
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:
• Dallas Texas Temple, 6363 Willow Lane
Episcopal:
• Canterbury House, 3308 Daniel Ave.
• Church of the Incarnation – Main Campus, 3966 McKinney Ave., North Campus, 12727 Hillcrest Road
• Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 7900 Lovers Lane
• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5923 Royal Lane
• St. Michael & All Angels Church, 8011 Douglas Ave.
• St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road
Jehovah’s Witness:
• Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5308 W. Mockingbird Lane
Jewish:
• Congregation Shearith Israel (Conservative), 9401 Douglas Ave.
• Congregation Ohr HaTorah (Orthodox), 6324 Churchill Way
• Temple Emanu-El (Reform), 8500 Hillcrest Road
• Tiferet Israel, 10909 Hillcrest Road
Lutheran:
• Christ Lutheran Church, 3001 Lovers Lane
• Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Suite B
Methodist:
• Cochran Chapel UMC, 9027 Midway Road
• El Buen Samaritano, 2903 Cherrywood Ave.
• The Grove Church – a campus of HPUMC, 4525 Rickover Drive
• Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane
• Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road
• Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road
• Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, 3014 Oak Lawn Ave.
• Perkins Chapel at SMU, 6001 Bishop Blvd.
• Preston Hollow United Methodist, 6315 Walnut Hill Lane
• University Park United Methodist Church, 4024 Caruth Blvd.
Muslim:
• Al-Ansar Society, Central Exchange Office Park, 777 S. Central Expressway #1m, Richardson
• Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT), 840 Abrams Road, Richardson
• Abu Hanifa Masjid, 132 N. Glenville Drive, Richardson
• MAS Islamic Center of Dallas, 1515 Blake Drive, Richardson
• Islamic Association of North Texas (Collins Musallah), 1600 N. Plano Road #200, Richardson
Presbyterian:
• Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd.
• NorthPark Presbyterian Church, 9555 N. Central Expressway
• Park Cities Presbyterian Church, 4124 Oak Lawn Ave.
• Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, 9800 Preston Road
• Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8200 Devonshire Drive
Seventh-day Adventists:
• Dallas First Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 4009 N. Central Expressway
Unitarian:
• First Unitarian Church of Dallas, 4015 Normandy Ave.