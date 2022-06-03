Family Fun

Beyond those great neighborhood parks, families will find ample children-friendly places to go just a short drive away. Here are a few other favorites:

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Listed among the top arboretums globally, The Dallas Arboretum is proud to offer the public an array of popular annual events, educational programs for children and adults, and an emphasis on family-oriented activities. The Arboretum’s 66 acres on the shores of White Rock Lake include a complete life science laboratory with endless potential for discovery.

8525 Garland Road, 214-515-6615, dallasarboretum.org

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden

Children love connecting with nature, and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden provides a place to run and play while learning about life and Earth science. From the youngest to the oldest, there’s something new around every turn in the galleries that unfold along the eight-acre path overlooking White Rock Lake.

The youngest visitors enjoy the walled garden with a caterpillar maze, a sandbox, giant acorns and insects, mushroom seats and tables, a potting shed, a treehouse, a babbling brook, and a plant petting zoo. In the heart of the garden, Texas Skywalk is an elevated walkway through the trees inviting visitors to discover the benefits and what lives in the treetops. Amaze offers children engaging rewards along the way to the Amazing Secret Garden. Changeable panels make the maze either more or less challenging for different age groups, and questions at turning points speed children toward the goal.

8525 Garland Road, 214-515-6615, dallasarboretum.org

Dallas Children’s Theater

The live theater features a range of shows for kids and families, along with classes and educational programs.

5938 Skillman St., 214-978-0110, dct.org

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. Photo: Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Zoo Photo: William Taylor

Six Flags Over Texas. Photo Courtesy Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Dallas Zoo

Home to 2,000 animals of 406 species, The Dallas Zoological Park is a 106-acre zoo located three miles south of downtown in Marsalis Park. Established in 1888, it is the oldest and largest zoological park in Texas. Exhibits include Giants of the Savanna, Wilds of Africa, Koala Walkabout, Zoo North, Gorilla Research Center, and the Children’s Zoo.

650 S. R L Thornton Freeway, 469-554-7501, dallaszoo.com

(DART Stop: Take the Red Line to the Zoo Station)

Six Flags Over Texas

With 13 thrilling roller coasters, three refreshing water rides, and 11 rides that spin and fly, there is something for the entire family to enjoy at Six Flags Over Texas. This 212-acre amusement park opened in 1961 and is the first amusement park in the Six Flags chain. Open all year long, purchase a season pass that includes Hurricane Harbor.

2201 E. Road to Six Flags St., Arlington, 817-640-8900, sixflags.com/overtexas