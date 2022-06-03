Find an Exclusive Club for You

Looking for an exclusive place to play golf or tennis, host a party, or simply enjoy a meal with a view? The options are many and range from historic to nearly new, but some are harder to join than others (looking at you, Dallas Country Club).

Country Clubs • Bent Tree Country Club, 5201 Westgrove Drive, 972-931-7326 • Brookhaven Country Club, 3333 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, 972-243-6151 • Brook Hollow Golf Club, 8301 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-637-1900 • The Dallas Country Club, 4155 Mockingbird Lane, 214-521-2151 • Northwood Club, 6524 Alpha Road, 972-239-1366 • Royal Oaks Country Club, 7915 Greenville Ave., 214-691-6091 Social Clubs • Dallas Woman’s Club, 7000 Park Lane, 214-363-7596 • Junior League of Dallas, 8003 Inwood Road, 214-357-8822 City Clubs • Dallas Petroleum Club in the Texas Commerce Tower, 2200 Ross Ave., 214-871-1500 • Park City Club in Sherry Lane Place, 5956 Sherry Lane #1700, 214-373-0756 • Park House, 100 Highland Park Village, Level 3, 214-550-2878 • Tower Club Dallas in the Santander Tower, 1601 Elm St. 48th Floor, 214-220-0403