Find an Exclusive Club for You
Looking for an exclusive place to play golf or tennis, host a party, or simply enjoy a meal with a view? The options are many and range from historic to nearly new, but some are harder to join than others (looking at you, Dallas Country Club).
Country Clubs
• Bent Tree Country Club, 5201 Westgrove Drive, 972-931-7326
• Brookhaven Country Club, 3333 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, 972-243-6151
• Brook Hollow Golf Club, 8301 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-637-1900
• The Dallas Country Club, 4155 Mockingbird Lane, 214-521-2151
• Northwood Club, 6524 Alpha Road, 972-239-1366
• Royal Oaks Country Club, 7915 Greenville Ave., 214-691-6091
Social Clubs
• Dallas Woman’s Club, 7000 Park Lane, 214-363-7596
• Junior League of Dallas, 8003 Inwood Road, 214-357-8822
City Clubs
• Dallas Petroleum Club in the Texas Commerce Tower, 2200 Ross Ave., 214-871-1500
• Park City Club in Sherry Lane Place, 5956 Sherry Lane #1700, 214-373-0756
• Park House, 100 Highland Park Village, Level 3, 214-550-2878
• Tower Club Dallas in the Santander Tower, 1601 Elm St. 48th Floor, 214-220-0403