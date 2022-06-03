Friday, June 3, 2022

Park House. Courtesy photo
Newcomers 2022-2023 

Find an Exclusive Club for You

Looking for an exclusive place to play golf or tennis, host a party, or simply enjoy a meal with a view? The options are many and range from historic to nearly new, but some are harder to join than others (looking at you, Dallas Country Club). 

Country Clubs

Bent Tree Country Club, 5201 Westgrove Drive, 972-931-7326

Brookhaven Country Club, 3333 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, 972-243-6151

Brook Hollow Golf Club, 8301 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-637-1900

The Dallas Country Club, 4155 Mockingbird Lane, 214-521-2151

Northwood Club, 6524 Alpha Road, 972-239-1366

Royal Oaks Country Club, 7915 Greenville Ave., 214-691-6091

Social Clubs

Dallas Woman’s Club, 7000 Park Lane, 214-363-7596

Junior League of Dallas, 8003 Inwood Road, 214-357-8822

City Clubs

Dallas Petroleum Club in the Texas Commerce Tower, 2200 Ross Ave., 214-871-1500

Park City Club in Sherry Lane Place, 5956 Sherry Lane #1700, 214-373-0756

Park House, 100 Highland Park Village, Level 3, 214-550-2878

Tower Club Dallas in the Santander Tower, 1601 Elm St. 48th Floor, 214-220-0403

