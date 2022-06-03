Greenway Parks was hailed as the first pedestrian-oriented community in Dallas when noted architect David R. Williams laid out the streets in 1927.

The neighborhood, designed in the “English commons” tradition, clusters houses around eight open but private greenbelts or parkways and is known for its sprawling lots and expansive homes designed by significant architects such as O’Neil Ford, Howard Meyer, Anton Korn, Charles Dilbeck, and Max Levy.

Almost 100 years later, pedestrians still enjoy walking their dogs within the commons – but today, there are dog waste cans supplied with waste bags erected at the entranceways. Two other triangular-shaped parks mark the entrance to the neighborhood at University Boulevard to the North and Mockingbird to the South.

Some of the most beautiful homes in the city are tucked along eight drives that run east and west from the North Dallas Tollway to Inwood Boulevard.

Find the favored architectural style of each decade here – English Tudors from the 1920s with turrets, timber framing, stained glass, and accents of stone; Mediterraneans with tile roofs patinaed with age; and mid-century moderns thoughtfully renovated with standing seam metal roofs.

Homeowners in this area enjoy shopping and dining along Lovers Lane and at Inwood Village.

We’ve got about 30 acres of parks – all owned in common by the neighborhood. That’s really unique. Lanay Hartmann

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT?

In 2003, Greenway Parks became a City of Dallas Conservation District. This zoning tool allows the neighborhood to establish exterior design criteria and other standards to preserve the area’s character. Preservation Dallas has more information on Conservation Districts, and the knowledgeable staff can help with neighborhood information. Call 214-821-3290.