Although the neighborhood’s name is not quite 20 years old, Midway Hollow has been around much, much longer.

You see Midway Hollow’s ties displayed in its street names. For instance, Lively Lane and Marsh Lane are named after the early settlers that farmed the land that eventually (partly) became a subdivision of bungalows known as Midway Hollow.

I’m in love with the people of Midway Hollow. They have an amazing sense of community and moving my family here was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Toni Plascencia

Many of those early settlers received their land as part of the 1841 Peters Colony land grant — a business venture led by William S. Peters and funded by British and American investors.

The neighborhood — bordered by Northwest Highway, Marsh Lane, Walnut Hill Lane, and Midway Road — is home to about 2,600 abodes, some postwar bungalows built for families whose providers found jobs at nearby Love Field, and some new construction built for modern families who want a little more space and a few more amenities.

Photo: Bethany Erickson

The latter showcases just how popular the community has become, too. And why not? It’s an easy jog to the Northaven Trail (although its tree-lined streets are also popular with runners and walkers). It’s a quick walk to the Walnut Hill Recreation Center and pool and also close to retail on three sides with Target at the southwest corner, bakeries and businesses on the northernmost end, Central Market and dining adjacent to the southeastern side, and more dining and salons on the southern end.

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT?

Dallas Fire Station 35, on Walnut Hill Lane between Marsh Lane and Midway Road, is home to Elemental Forces, three limestone sculptures representing wind, water, and other elemental forces, created by Eliseo Garcia.

GET TO KNOW YOUR PARKS (dallasparks.org)

• Bachman Lake Park, 3500 Northwest Highway – benches, boat ramp, grill, marina/boat house, pavilion, picnic tables, playground, recreation center, sand volleyball court, and trails around the lake.