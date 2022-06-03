Numbers to Know

Friday, June 3, 2022

PHOTO: Unsplash.com/Corey Collins
DALLAS COUNTY

Dallascounty.org

Sales Taxes – Sales tax is 6.25% in the state of Texas and your municipalities collect another 2% for an 8.25% total rate

Property Taxes – Dallas, Highland Park, and University Park all go through the Dallas County Tax Office. Main office, 500 Elm St., Suite 3300, 214-653-7811, [email protected]

Dallas County North Dallas Government Center, 6820 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway

Vehicle Registration – Tax Office for Dallas County, 500 Elm St., Suite 3300, 214-653-7811, dallascounty.org

CITY OF DALLAS

Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., 214-670-3111, dallascityhall.com

Dallas Libraries, general number, 214-670-1400, dallaslibrary2.org

Dallas Police Department, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd., 214-671-3001, dallaspolice.net 

North Central Patrol Division, 6969 McCallum Blvd., 214-670-7253

Northeast Patrol Division, 9915 E. Northwest Highway, 214-670-4415

Northwest Patrol Division, 9801 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-670-6178

Dallas Fire Department, 1500 Marilla St., 214-670-3111

Dallas Fire Station 11, 3828 Cedar Springs Road 

Dallas Fire Station 20, 12727 Montfort Drive

Dallas Fire Station 22, 12200 Coit Road

Dallas Fire Station 27, 8401 Douglas Ave.

Dallas Fire Station 41, 5920 Royal Lane

Dallas Fire Station 35, 3839 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas Fire Station 37, 6780 Greenville Ave.

Dallas Fire Station 21, 3210 Love Field Drive

Dallas Fire Station 42, 3333 W. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas Fire Station 2, 4211 Northaven Road

Utilities Office, 1500 Marilla St., 214-651-1441 

Animal Control, main shelter and adoption site, 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, 214-670-6800

Trash Collection administrative office, 3112 Canton St., Suite 200, 214-670-5111

TOWN OF HIGHLAND PARK

Town Hall (with Department of Public Safety and library), 4700 Drexel Drive, 214-521-4161, hptx.org

CITY OF UNIVERSITY PARK

City Hall (with police and fire departments), 3800 University Blvd., 214-363-1644

