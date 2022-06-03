Numbers to Know
DALLAS COUNTY
Dallascounty.org
• Sales Taxes – Sales tax is 6.25% in the state of Texas and your municipalities collect another 2% for an 8.25% total rate
• Property Taxes – Dallas, Highland Park, and University Park all go through the Dallas County Tax Office. Main office, 500 Elm St., Suite 3300, 214-653-7811, [email protected]
• Dallas County North Dallas Government Center, 6820 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
• Vehicle Registration – Tax Office for Dallas County, 500 Elm St., Suite 3300, 214-653-7811, dallascounty.org
CITY OF DALLAS
• Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., 214-670-3111, dallascityhall.com
• Dallas Libraries, general number, 214-670-1400, dallaslibrary2.org
• Dallas Police Department, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd., 214-671-3001, dallaspolice.net
• North Central Patrol Division, 6969 McCallum Blvd., 214-670-7253
• Northeast Patrol Division, 9915 E. Northwest Highway, 214-670-4415
• Northwest Patrol Division, 9801 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-670-6178
• Dallas Fire Department, 1500 Marilla St., 214-670-3111
• Dallas Fire Station 11, 3828 Cedar Springs Road
• Dallas Fire Station 20, 12727 Montfort Drive
• Dallas Fire Station 22, 12200 Coit Road
• Dallas Fire Station 27, 8401 Douglas Ave.
• Dallas Fire Station 41, 5920 Royal Lane
• Dallas Fire Station 35, 3839 Walnut Hill Lane
• Dallas Fire Station 37, 6780 Greenville Ave.
• Dallas Fire Station 21, 3210 Love Field Drive
• Dallas Fire Station 42, 3333 W. Mockingbird Lane
• Dallas Fire Station 2, 4211 Northaven Road
• Utilities Office, 1500 Marilla St., 214-651-1441
• Animal Control, main shelter and adoption site, 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, 214-670-6800
• Trash Collection administrative office, 3112 Canton St., Suite 200, 214-670-5111
TOWN OF HIGHLAND PARK
• Town Hall (with Department of Public Safety and library), 4700 Drexel Drive, 214-521-4161, hptx.org
CITY OF UNIVERSITY PARK
• City Hall (with police and fire departments), 3800 University Blvd., 214-363-1644