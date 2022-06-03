Before annexation in 1945, Preston Hollow was a separate town from Dallas. Locals will tell you there’s a distinct difference between Old Preston Hollow and Preston Hollow, even though the boundaries of both are a bit muddled together.

But suffice to say, Old Preston Hollow is where Preston Hollow was born, first as a part of the Peters Colony in 1844, and nurtured by the likes of families like the Stichters, the DeLoaches, the Joyces, the Livelys, and other notable families. By 1939, the town incorporated, using what would later be Ebby Halliday’s Little White House at the corner of Northwest Highway and Preston Road as its town hall.



Nowadays, bounded by Walnut Hill Lane, Preston Road, Northwest Highway, and Midway Road, it’s still home to some of the biggest and most well-known estates in Dallas — so much so that it is also called “the honey pot.”

DID YOU KNOW?

When Preston Hollow was incorporated in 1939, it included neighborhoods like Preston Downs, Preston Highlands, and more, as well as an area south of Northwest Highway that would later be included in the Bluffview neighborhood.

MUST:

Check out Preston Hollow: A Brief History, written by Jack Drake, a Preston Hollow teenager, to learn more about the area’s history.