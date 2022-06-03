Friday, June 3, 2022

Park Cities Presbyterian Church Foundation Investigating ‘Improperly Diverted’ Funds

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The Park Cities Presbyterian Church Foundation says it’s hired a forensic accounting firm and legal counsel after discovering someone who held various posts at the foundation “improperly diverted” donations.

The results of the investigation will be “forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” said David Margulies, a communications professional, on behalf of the foundation. Margulies did not name the person accused of wrongdoing or specify how much money was diverted.

The foundation’s finances and operations are separate from those of the church, he added.

According to tax documents filed in 2020, the foundation reported more than $1.2 million in revenue, but more than $2 million in expenses, for an operating loss of nearly $800,000.

The foundation listed an 11-member board, but Margulies said the board was replaced while the investigation is conducted.

Rachel Snyder

