Party With a Purpose

Residents of the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and nearby areas know that Dallas’s best and biggest galas, luncheons, and teas offer fun opportunities to dress up for a good cause.

Spring brings out fascinators and wide-brimmed hats, while fall offers glam, dresses, and western wear.

The charitable social calendar contains too many dates to list here, but here’s a selection of Dallas’s must-know charity events:

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball

Interested in the Dallas arts community? The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball honors Dallas Symphony Orchestra Debutantes and their families, typically in February. The Debutante season encompasses a year full of experiences that bond the young adults and their families with the community and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Funds raised by this tradition support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Education and Community Outreach Programs.

Mad Hatter’s Tea

Do you have a penchant for crafting over-the-top headgear, or just want to look at some eye-popping hats? The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum has hosted the annual Mad Hatter’s Tea for more than 30 years. Judges select hat award winners, and guests enjoy a seated tea, fashion show, and plenty of people watching.

Cattle Baron’s Ball

New to Texas? Leave the tuxes and ball gowns at home. With Cattle Baron’s Ball, cowboy boots, hats, and jeans become the most fashionable options. The largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society has been graced by some of the most popular country music acts throughout its nearly 50-year history.

Crystal Charity Ball

The glitzy event, known as the grand dame of Dallas’ galas, celebrates donors to children’s charities in Dallas County. The Crystal Charity Ball Committee members have distributed more than $165 million to 152 worthy beneficiaries during the past 69 years.