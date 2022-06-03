Private Schools

Hop in a car, and it won’t take long to pass a quality private school or five, but picking the best one for your children takes a bit more effort.

The search typically begins many months – if not years – out and includes campus visits and then waiting for acceptance letters to start going out in March.

Options include single-gender, boarding, college preparatory, faith-based, language immersion, Montessori, and special needs campuses. Securing financial assistance – a more abundant resource than many might imagine – requires navigating, too.

The Independent Schools Admission Association of Dallas offers online guidance, and its largest members typically take turns hosting early September gatherings to help parents launch their searches.

Past Dallas Private School Previews have drawn 1,000 attendees and more than 100 schools and included children’s activities and a financial aid panel. Visit dallasprivateschoolpreview.com.

Preparatory: • Cistercian Preparatory School (boys 5-12), 3660 Cistercian Road, cistercian.org • The Episcopal School of Dallas (PK-12), 4100 Merrell Road, esdallas.org • Greenhill School (PK-12), 4141 Spring Valley Road, greenhill.org • The Hockaday School (girls PK-12), 11600 Welch Road, hockaday.org • Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (boys 9-12), 12345 Inwood Road, jesuitdallas.org • Saint Mark’s School of Texas (boys 1-12), 10600 Preston Road, smtexas.org • Ursuline Academy of Dallas (girls 9-12), 4900 Walnut Hill Lane, ursulinedallas.org • Yavneh Academy of Dallas (PK-12), 12324 Merit Drive, akibayavneh.org Montessori Schools: • The Alcuin School (PK-12), 6144 Churchill Way, alcuinschool.org • Park Cities Day School (Newborn-PK), 5923 Royal Lane, parkcitiesdayschools.org • St. Christopher’s Montessori School (toddler-PK) 7900 Lovers Lane, scmsdallas.org Parochial: • The Cambridge School of Dallas (9-12), 9330 N. Central Expressway, cambridgedallas.org • The Covenant School (K-12), 7300 Valley View Lane, covenantdallas.com • Christ The King Catholic School (K-8), 4100 Colgate Ave., cks.org • Coram Deo Academy (PK-12), 6930 Alpha Road, coramdeoacademy.org • Dallas Lutheran School (7-12), 8494 Stults Road, dallaslutheranschool.com • The Day School at Highland Park Presbyterian (12 months-K), 3821 University Blvd., thedayschool.org • First Baptist Academy (PK-12), 7898 Samuell Blvd., fbacademy.com • Good Shepherd Episcopal School (PK-8), 11110 Midway Road, gsesdallas.org • Holy Trinity Catholic School (PK-8), 3815 Oak Lawn Ave., htcsdallas.org • Highland Park United Methodist Church Day School (18 months – Bridge to K), 3300 Mockingbird Lane, hpumc.org • Our Redeemer Lutheran School (12 months-6), 7611 Park Lane, ordallas.org • Parish Episcopal School (PK-12), 4101 Sigma Road, parish.org • Providence Christian School (PK-8), 5002 W. Lovers Lane, pcstx.org • Saint Michael Episcopal School (12 months-K), 4344 Colgate Ave., smesdallas.org • St. Rita Catholic School (PK-8), 12525 Inwood Road, strita.net • Scofield Christian School (PK-6), 7730 Abrams Road, scofieldchristianschool.org • Trinity Christian Academy (K-12), 17001 Addison Road, trinitychristian.org • The Weekday School at University Park United Methodist Church (Infants-K), 4024 Caruth Blvd., weekdayschool.upumc.org • Wesley Prep (PK-6), 9200 Inwood Road, wesleyprep.org • Westminster Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten (12 months-K), 8200 Devonshire Drive, wpcd.org/school • Zion Lutheran School (PK-8), 6121 E. Lovers Lane, zlsdallas.org Non-Parochial: • Dallas International School (PK-8), 6039 Churchill Way, dallasinternationalschool.org • The da Vinci School (Pre-school), 10909 Midway Road, davincischool.org • Fusion Academy Dallas (6-12), 8128 Park Lane, Suite 125, fusionacademy.com • The Lamplighter School (PK-4), 11611 Inwood Road, thelamplighterschool.org • Meadowbrook School (Preschool-K), 5414 W. Northwest Highway, meadowbrook-school.com • Primrose School of Preston Hollow (Infant-K), 12727 Hillcrest Road, primroseschools.com • Primrose School of the Park Cities (Infant-K), 4011 Inwood Road, primroseschools.com • Westwood School (PK-12), Lower Campus-14340 Proton Road and Upper Campus-14240 Midway Road, westwoodschool.org Learning differences: • Dallas Academy (1-12), 950 Tiffany Way, dallas-academy.com • Hillier School (1-8), 3821 University Blvd., hillierschool.org • Heritage School of Texas (1-8), 9401 Douglas Ave., heritagestx.org • Oak Hill Academy (PK-12), 9407 Midway Road, oakhillacademy.org • Preston Hollow Presbyterian School (PK-6), 9800 Preston Road, phps.org • Rise School of Dallas (6 months to 6 years), 6000 Preston Road, ymcadallas.org/locations/moody_family_ymca/child_care/the_rise_school • The Shelton School (PK-12), 17301 Preston Road, shelton.org • The Winston School (K-12), 5707 Royal Lane, winston-school.org

