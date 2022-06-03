Private Schools

Friday, June 3, 2022

Hockaday. PHOTO: Bonnelly Photography
Hop in a car, and it won’t take long to pass a quality private school or five, but picking the best one for your children takes a bit more effort.

The search typically begins many months – if not years – out and includes campus visits and then waiting for acceptance letters to start going out in March.

Options include single-gender, boarding, college preparatory, faith-based, language immersion, Montessori, and special needs campuses. Securing financial assistance – a more abundant resource than many might imagine – requires navigating, too.

The Independent Schools Admission Association of Dallas offers online guidance, and its largest members typically take turns hosting early September gatherings to help parents launch their searches.

Past Dallas Private School Previews have drawn 1,000 attendees and more than 100 schools and included children’s activities and a financial aid panel. Visit dallasprivateschoolpreview.com.

Preparatory:

Cistercian Preparatory School (boys 5-12), 3660 Cistercian Road, cistercian.org

The Episcopal School of Dallas (PK-12), 4100 Merrell Road, esdallas.org

Greenhill School (PK-12), 4141 Spring Valley Road, greenhill.org

The Hockaday School (girls PK-12), 11600 Welch Road, hockaday.org

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (boys 9-12), 12345 Inwood Road, jesuitdallas.org

Saint Mark’s School of Texas (boys 1-12), 10600 Preston Road, smtexas.org

Ursuline Academy of Dallas (girls 9-12), 4900 Walnut Hill Lane, ursulinedallas.org

Yavneh Academy of Dallas (PK-12), 12324 Merit Drive, akibayavneh.org

Montessori Schools: 

The Alcuin School (PK-12), 6144 Churchill Way, alcuinschool.org

Park Cities Day School (Newborn-PK), 5923 Royal Lane, parkcitiesdayschools.org

St. Christopher’s Montessori School (toddler-PK) 7900 Lovers Lane, scmsdallas.org

Parochial:

The Cambridge School of Dallas (9-12), 9330 N. Central Expressway, cambridgedallas.org

The Covenant School  (K-12), 7300 Valley View Lane, covenantdallas.com

Christ The King Catholic School (K-8), 4100 Colgate Ave., cks.org

Coram Deo Academy (PK-12), 6930 Alpha Road, coramdeoacademy.org

Dallas Lutheran School (7-12), 8494 Stults Road, dallaslutheranschool.com

The Day School at Highland Park Presbyterian (12 months-K), 3821 University Blvd., thedayschool.org

First Baptist Academy (PK-12), 7898 Samuell Blvd., fbacademy.com

Good Shepherd Episcopal School (PK-8), 11110 Midway Road, gsesdallas.org

Holy Trinity Catholic School (PK-8), 3815 Oak Lawn Ave., htcsdallas.org

Highland Park United Methodist Church Day School  (18 months – Bridge to K), 3300 Mockingbird Lane, hpumc.org

Our Redeemer Lutheran School (12 months-6), 7611 Park Lane, ordallas.org

Parish Episcopal School (PK-12), 4101 Sigma Road, parish.org

Providence Christian School (PK-8), 5002 W. Lovers Lane, pcstx.org 

Saint Michael Episcopal School (12 months-K), 4344 Colgate Ave., smesdallas.org

St. Rita Catholic School (PK-8), 12525 Inwood Road, strita.net

Scofield Christian School (PK-6), 7730 Abrams Road, scofieldchristianschool.org 

Trinity Christian Academy (K-12), 17001 Addison Road, trinitychristian.org   

The Weekday School at University Park United Methodist Church (Infants-K), 4024 Caruth Blvd., weekdayschool.upumc.org

Wesley Prep (PK-6), 9200 Inwood Road, wesleyprep.org

Westminster Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten (12 months-K), 8200 Devonshire Drive, wpcd.org/school

Zion Lutheran School (PK-8), 6121 E. Lovers Lane, zlsdallas.org

Non-Parochial: 

Dallas International School (PK-8), 6039 Churchill Way, dallasinternationalschool.org

The da Vinci School (Pre-school), 10909 Midway Road, davincischool.org

Fusion Academy Dallas (6-12), 8128 Park Lane, Suite 125, fusionacademy.com

The Lamplighter School (PK-4), 11611 Inwood Road, thelamplighterschool.org

Meadowbrook School (Preschool-K), 5414 W. Northwest Highway, meadowbrook-school.com

Primrose School of Preston Hollow (Infant-K), 12727 Hillcrest Road, primroseschools.com

Primrose School of the Park Cities (Infant-K), 4011 Inwood Road, primroseschools.com

Westwood School (PK-12), Lower Campus-14340 Proton Road and Upper Campus-14240 Midway Road, westwoodschool.org

Learning differences: 

Dallas Academy (1-12), 950 Tiffany Way, dallas-academy.com

Hillier School (1-8), 3821 University Blvd., hillierschool.org

Heritage School of Texas (1-8), 9401 Douglas Ave., heritagestx.org

Oak Hill Academy (PK-12), 9407 Midway Road, oakhillacademy.org

Preston Hollow Presbyterian School (PK-6), 9800 Preston Road, phps.org

Rise School of Dallas (6 months to 6 years), 6000 Preston Road, ymcadallas.org/locations/moody_family_ymca/child_care/the_rise_school

The Shelton School (PK-12), 17301 Preston Road, shelton.org

The Winston School (K-12), 5707 Royal Lane, winston-school.org

  • St. Marks. Courtesy photo
  • Parish Episcopal School. Photo: Wiley Williams
  • Ursuline. Courtesy photo

