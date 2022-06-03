Sightseeing In Dallas

Now that you are getting to know your new neighborhoods, play tourist for a day and get to know the city. You’ll be ready to host your friends and family when they visit.

Begin on the GeO-Deck of Reunion Tow-er, 300 Reunion Blvd. East (reuniontower.com). Enjoy a panoramic view of the iconic downtown Dallas skyline, the Trinity River, and the sculptural Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Four hundred seventy feet up is a great vantage point to discover historical landmarks, museums, parks, and much more, and a great place to plan your next stop! Check out some of our favorites below:

DID YOU KNOW?

The Dallas Arts District

What civic leaders envisioned for the arts community in Dallas 50 years ago is now a thriving reality on the northeast end of downtown. Once scattered across the city, significant visual, performing, and cultural art institutions followed the Dallas Museum of Art one by one to its heart. The AT&T Performing Arts Center opened in 2005, completing the Dallas Arts District. Today the district spans 118 acres and is considered the “largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation.” Klyde Warren Park, a 5-acre park built over an eight-lane recessed freeway in 2012, has become a vibrant gathering place connecting the district with the Perot Museum, Victory Park, and Uptown.

Winspear Opera House, Donor Reflecting Pool. Photo: Carter Rose

Downtown Museums and Venues:

• Crow Museum of Asian Art in the Trammell Crow Center, 2010 Flora St., crowcollection.org • Dallas Museum of Art plus the DMA Café, 1717 N. Harwood St., dma.org • Nasher Sculpture Center plus the Nasher Café, 2001 Flora St., nashersculpturecenter.org • Perot Museum of Nature & Science, 2201 N. Field St., perotmuseum.org • The Sixth Floor Museum in the former Texas School Book Depository building, 411 Elm St., jfk.org • The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St., dhhrm.org • Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St., dallasheritagevillage.org • The Dallas World Aquarium, 1801 N. Griffin St., dwazoo.com • The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., dallassymphony.org • AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St., attpac.org with four venues – the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, the Annette Strauss Square, and the Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park – and five resident companies – Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (anmbf.org), Dallas Black Dance Theater (dbdt.org), The Dallas Opera (dallasopera.org), Dallas Theater Center (dallastheatercenter.org), and Texas Ballet Theater (texasballettheater.org).

Fair Park

Constructed for the Texas Centennial Exposition in 1936, the 277-acre National Historic Landmark at 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. features numerous Art Deco buildings. Each fall Big Tex welcomes visitors there for the State Fair of Texas (Catch a ride on the historic Ferris wheel and eat a world-famous Fletcher’s corny dog). bigtex.com

Big Tex. Courtesy of State Fair of Texas

Perot Museum of Nature & Science. Photo: Courtesy Perot Museum of Nature & Science

Reliant Lights Your Holidays, AT&T Performing Arts Center. Photo: Nate Rehlander

Nasher Scupture Center displays Preston Hollow artist Nic Nicosia’s sculpture big hands. Photo: Courtesy of Nasher Sculpture Center

Also, find at Fair Park:

• The African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave., aamdallas.org • The Children’s Aquarium Dallas, 1462 1st Ave., childrensaquarium.com • The Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., broadwaydallas.org • The Dallas Firefighters Museum at Fair Park, 3801 Parry Ave., dallasfiremuseum.com

Other Museums:

• Frontiers of Flight Museum at Dallas Love Field Airport, 6911 Lemmon Ave., flightmuseum.com • Museum of Biblical Art, 7500 Park Lane, biblicalarts.org