Just south of the Park Cities, Turtle Creek earns its nickname as “Dallas’ Front Yard” by remaining one of the city’s grandest, greenest, and most scenic neighborhoods.

Its namesake boulevard winds through the heart of Dallas, following a chain of parks – Lakeside Park, Turtle Creek Park, Turtle Creek Parkway Park, and Reverchon Park – to the east and a legacy of luxury high-rise towers to the west.

Shade trees, fountains, and a sculpture called The Leaf by Dallas sculptor Harold Fooshee line 13 manicured medians along the boulevard that leads to downtown.

Each decade has seen a new residential high-rise spring up along the boulevard. Noted Architect Howard Meyer designed the first in 1957 at 3525 Turtle Creek – one of the nation’s few modernist high-rise apartment buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Arlington Hall. (Photo: Mia Carrera)

Then, in 1963, “21” Turtle Creek was built, followed by the Gold Crest, designed by George Dahl a year later. Now a Dallas legend with its multi-million-dollar penthouses, it has been almost 40 years since The Claridge opened its doors. The Vendome and the Mayfair followed in the early 2000s. The low-key, high-profile residents appreciate the amenities of these posh residences – private gardens, concierge services, valet parking, guest suites, fitness and business centers, and private pools.

Only a limited number of homes – some of the most valuable in the city – back up to Turtle Creek. Fifteen architecturally controlled houses, accessed from a single bridge, line the creek banks across from the Mansion on Turtle Creek. Stonebridge Drive is another picturesque street on a tree-lined hill. Other million-dollar homes are tucked into Rock Creek Drive, Christopher Place, and Turtle Creek Bend.

The Mansion district is close by with its five-star luxury hotel and sister properties such as the Cresta Bella and the Plaza Turtle Creek.

Oak Lawn Avenue serves as the western boundary of the Turtle Creek neighborhood.

MUST

Unless you’re in Kentucky, view the best two minutes in sports in Turtle Creek Park’s Arlington Hall, where the Turtle Creek Conservancy hosts the Annual Day at the Races. While sipping mint juleps, guests enjoy Southern-inspired cuisine, lawn games, an auction, live music, and dancing, then gather to watch the Kentucky Derby on the big screen. The annual fundraiser helps the conservancy care for and develop the park and historic venue.

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT?

Lauren Lewchuk, inspired by nature and wildlife and known for vivid and intricate landscapes, is the creator of a mural art project at the Lemmon Avenue bridge. The project funded by donor Sara Wilkins and the Suzanne and Robert Kriscunas Charitable Fund is part of the Turtle Creek Association’s ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance community assets for all who drive, walk, or live along Turtle Creek.

GET TO KNOW YOUR PARKS (dallasparks.org)

• Turtle Creek Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd. – historic gathering place to meet up at “the creek with all the turtles.” A ramp links walkers, runners, and bikers to The Katy Trail – an abandoned railroad line turned into a 3.5-mile “wheels” trail and a 3.1-mile soft surface walk and jog trail.

• Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. – baseball field, benches, drinking fountain, garden areas, grill, outdoor basketball court, parking, pavilion, picnic tables, playground, recreation center, sand volleyball court, tennis court, trails.

• Turtle Creek Parkway, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. – benches, drinking fountain, nature observation platform, trails.

• William B. Dean Park, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. – trails.

Visit dallasparks.org for more.