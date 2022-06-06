COVID Vaccines For Children Under 5 Expected Soon

Children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as soon as June 21, if federal regulators approve the shots for that age group as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha said doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities could begin receiving shipments of the vaccines following FDA approval, but it may require a few days for vaccine doses to be sent across the country and become widespread, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said, as reported by the newspaper.

The Biden administration is calling for states to prioritize large-volume vaccine sites like children’s hospitals and to create appointments outside typical work hours in order to increase accessibility and ease for working parents trying to vaccinate their children.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” Jha said.

Read more from the Dallas Morning News here.

In other news:

Dallas County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than since March 21, but according to Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, panic is unnecessary. You can read more from our sister publication D Magazine here