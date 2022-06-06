Knox Street’s Final Summer 2022 Pop-Up Park

On Saturday, June 11, the last Pop-Up Park of the season is coming to Knox. The park will include many attractions such as locally made ice cream, electric bikes, açaí bowls, donuts, and fresh juices.

The Pop-Up Park will take place on a temporary lawn in the parking lot next to Village Baking Co. at the corner of Knox and Travis, and will include picnic tables for park-goers to sit and enjoy the treats.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. However, the Melt Ice Creams truck will stay until 2 p.m. The Juice Bar’s bicycle cart will be present from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be found just outside the Lululemon on Knox.