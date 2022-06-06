Magician Trigg Watson Returns To Dallas In Support of ‘Big D Reads’

Magician Trigg Watson, a Dallas favorite and SMU alumnus, is bringing his high-tech magic show to the Bishop Arts Theatre Centre for two shows on Saturday, June 11th in support of Big D Reads.

Trigg promises a “magic show unlike any you might have experienced before.” Rather than the traditional magic tricks (rabbits, assistants being sawed in half), Watson presents a modern take on the craft, employing iPads, cameras, and even the audience’s cell phones to create a show that “uses magic to explore the future.”

Prior to March of 2020, Trigg’s magic shows were presented each month to sold-out crowds during an evening of “Wine & Magic” at the popular underground Checkered Past Winery. COVID-19 put this popular date night event on an indefinite hiatus, and Trigg has performed no public shows in Dallas since then.

The June 11 fundraising event will also feature Dallas comedian Byron Stamps of local nonprofit Stomping Ground Comedy Theater as the show opener. In addition to being a local teacher, Byron is also the creator of the popular storytelling/stand-up comedy/art show, Truth In Comedy.

Proceeds will benefit the Big D Reads fund at Communities Foundation of Texas. Big D Reads aims to get 30,000 complimentary paperback copies of Jim Schutze’s recently re-released book The Accommodation into the hands of community members to have meaningful discussions about race and place and the future of our community during the month of September 2022. The goal of this city-wide read is to advance the understanding of Dallas’ history among students, young professionals, leaders, and residents while encouraging candid community conversations.

“We’re $45,000 from our fundraising goals for Big D Reads currently. We’re hoping this event can make some magic happen by raising both awareness and funds for our efforts leading up to our community-wide read in September. Big D Reads believes that reading The Accommodation in community with one another will be a transformational (or you could say, magical) experience for those who engage in conversations about race, place, and our community’s past and future,” said Nicole Paquette, Big D Reads Steering Committee member and marketing/communications chair.

There will be on-site book sales of The Accommodation from Big D Reads partner/nonprofit publisher Deep Vellum.

For tickets, visit Big D Reads’ website.