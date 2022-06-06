Park Cities Crime Reports May 30-June 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SUMMERTIME SADNESS

A jerk took a bicycle from the Holmes Aquatic Center in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue before 4:21 p.m. May 31.

30 Monday

Arrested at 7:18 p.m.: a 29-year-old man for warrants in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane.

31 Tuesday

Reported at 8:15 a.m.: an intruder pried open a door to a building in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue with thousands of dollars worth of tools from inside.

Arrested at 11:19 p.m.: a 41-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding in the 3900 block of Miramar Avenue.

2 Thursday

A trespasser got into the backyard of a home in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue and took a concrete saw and Mikita chipping saw before 2 p.m.

3 Friday

Reported at 9:05 a.m.: a careless driver hit an Infiniti QX70 parked across from Celine in Highland Park Village, damaging part of the bumper and exhaust pipe, and left without providing information.

A jerk took a $75 pair of sunglasses, a $150 pair of prescription glasses, documents, and a trailer hitch from a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue overnight before 5 a.m.

4 Saturday

A burglar smashed the driver’s side glass (and mirror) of a Ford F-150 parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 7:30 a.m. and grabbed a charger, a crescent wrench, a floor jack, jack stands, an Air Jordan backpack, a JBL speaker, a Samsung Note phone, a knife case containing 20-30 knives, and an Ozark Trail fishing bag.

Reported at 11:50 a.m.: a crook took a $4,000 terratrencher from a trailer attached to a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue.

5 Sunday

A rogue kicked in a door of a home in the 4500 block of Highland Drive and snagged a candle holder with a silver base and a bronze vase from inside before 1:52 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Tuesday

A crook took a camera from a company vehicle parked outside a home in the 2900 block of Stanford Avenue around 1 p.m.

Reported at 3:17 p.m.: a burglar took a radio from a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 3900 block of Centenary Drive.

1 Wednesday

A pilferer picked a pair of pricey catalytic converters from underneath a Toyota Sequoia parked outside the Lumen hotel in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue before 5 a.m. Another took a pair of catalytic converters from a Toyota Tacoma parked in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane before 6 a.m.

A swindler charges to a credit card belonging to a woman from the 4000 block of Amherst Street before 3:41 p.m.

2 Thursday

Reported at 11:40 a.m.: A briefcase bandit found easy pickings in a leather one left in an unlocked SUV parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive.

3 Friday

A crook drove off in a GMC Denali from the 3400 block of Villanova Drive before 8:30 a.m.