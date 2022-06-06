Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 30-June 5

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SUMMERTIME SADNESS

A jerk took a bicycle from the Holmes Aquatic Center in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue before 4:21 p.m. May 31.

30 Monday

Arrested at 7:18 p.m.: a 29-year-old man for warrants in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane.

31 Tuesday

Reported at 8:15 a.m.: an intruder pried open a door to a building in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue with thousands of dollars worth of tools from inside. 

Arrested at 11:19 p.m.: a 41-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding in the 3900 block of Miramar Avenue.

2 Thursday

A trespasser got into the backyard of a home in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue and took a concrete saw and Mikita chipping saw before 2 p.m.

3 Friday

Reported at 9:05 a.m.: a careless driver hit an Infiniti QX70 parked across from Celine in Highland Park Village, damaging part of the bumper and exhaust pipe, and left without providing information.

A jerk took a $75 pair of sunglasses, a $150 pair of prescription glasses, documents, and a trailer hitch from a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue overnight before 5 a.m. 

4 Saturday

A burglar smashed the driver’s side glass (and mirror) of a Ford F-150 parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 7:30 a.m. and grabbed a charger, a crescent wrench, a floor jack, jack stands, an Air Jordan backpack, a JBL speaker, a Samsung Note phone, a knife case containing 20-30 knives, and an Ozark Trail fishing bag.

Reported at 11:50 a.m.: a crook took a $4,000 terratrencher from a trailer attached to a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue.

5 Sunday

A rogue kicked in a door of a home in the 4500 block of Highland Drive and snagged a candle holder with a silver base and a bronze vase from inside before 1:52  p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Tuesday

A crook took a camera from a company vehicle parked outside a home in the 2900 block of Stanford Avenue around 1 p.m.

Reported at 3:17 p.m.: a burglar took a radio from a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 3900 block of Centenary Drive.

1 Wednesday

A pilferer picked a pair of pricey catalytic converters from underneath a Toyota Sequoia parked outside the Lumen hotel in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue before 5 a.m. Another took a pair of catalytic converters from a Toyota Tacoma parked in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane before 6 a.m.

A swindler charges to a credit card belonging to a woman from the 4000 block of Amherst Street before 3:41 p.m.

2 Thursday

Reported at 11:40 a.m.: A briefcase bandit found easy pickings in a leather one left in an unlocked SUV parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive

3 Friday

A crook drove off in a GMC Denali from the 3400 block of Villanova Drive before 8:30 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

