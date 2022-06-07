Ability Connection Offers New Special Needs Program

Summer camp aims to help children with disabilities keep learned skills sharp

Children with disabilities have a new option this summer with Ability Connection launching its Camp Connections program.

The program aims to prevent campers ages 10 and older from losing social and academic skills gained over the school year by providing interaction when there are fewer chances for it during the summer months.

Sessions will run with full-day block schedules from June 6 to July 1 and July 5 to July 29 at Cochran Chapel Administration Building and a yet to be announced location. Parents will be able to pick three goals for their children to work on during the camps.

Certified special education instructors will focus on strengthening educational, vocational, and social skills.

“Ability Connection believes that teenagers in North Texas with disabilities should have the same access to quality and enriching programs as their fully-abled peers,” said Ability Connection president and CEO Jim Hanophy. “At Ability Connection’s Camp Connections program, we provide tiered support for [children] ages 10-17 of varying disabilities and socio-economic backgrounds through a blend of academics, life/social skills and – most importantly – fun.”

The Ability Connection has specialized in care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 67 years. The nonprofit, serving more than 800 people across Texas, uses a one person focus by identifying and addressing the unique priorities of the individuals and families the agency supports.

The agency also provides after-school, holiday, and respite programs. Parents and guardians can experience burn out, so the respite programs give them a break on the first Friday evening and second Saturday afternoon of each month by providing a snack, game, and event time for their children.