Highland Park ISD

Established in 1914 with a four-room school building and 95 students, HPISD has grown into a celebrated school district with eight campuses serving Highland Park and University Park and nearly 7,000 students. More than 97% of HPISD graduates attend college, often at the most prestigious universities in the country.

Since the passage of a historic $361 million bond program in 2015, the district has added a fifth elementary school and rebuilt, renovated, or expanded all other campuses, some of which first opened nearly 100 years ago. Visit hpisd.org.

YOUR SCHOOLS

• Highland Park High School (9-12), 4220 Emerson Ave. • John S. Armstrong Elementary School (K-4), 3600 Cornell Ave. • John S. Bradfield Elementary School (K-4), 4300 Southern Ave. • Arch H. McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School (5-6)/(7-8), 3555 Granada Ave. • Michael M. Boone Elementary School (K-4), 8385 Durham St. • Robert S. Hyer Elementary School (K-4), 3920 Caruth Blvd. • University Park Elementary School (K-4), 3500 Lovers Lane