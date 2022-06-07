Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 30 – June 5

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EARLY BIRD DOESN’T GET THE WORM

Someone caused a disturbance at a restaurant in Berkshire Court before 8:15 a.m. on May 31 and was asked to leave and never come back. Hopefully they went back to sleep after all that.

31 Tuesday

A thief entered a man’s vehicle and stole stuff from the 5100 block of Radbrook Place before 11:12 a.m.

An unknown suspect left a tracking device on a woman’s car before 5:05 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3800 block of W. Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 6:15 p.m.: property from a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Pavilion Townplace.

Before 11:47 p.m., someone possessed marijuana in the 6800 block of Northwest Highway.

Someone stole from a vacant home in the 8600 block of Inwood Road at an undisclosed time.

1 Wednesday

Stolen before 2:05 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Before 2:58 p.m., someone broke the plane of a man’s trailer then stole property in the 5600 block of Farquhar Lane.

Stolen before 8:35 p.m.: someone’s property without permission at Bellevue at The Bluffs.

Someone had glass pipes with residue and 69.3 grams of marijuana in her possession before 11:55 p.m. in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

There was a hit and run to a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center before 8:39 a.m.

2 Thursday

Stolen before 4:38 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Someone entered a man’s van and stole his property before 10:10 a.m. in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive.

Someone stole a man’s property from a home in the 6000 block of Northaven Road before 7:43 p.m.

Before 8:32 p.m., someone stole a woman’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

3 Friday

Before 3:55 p.m., someone took part in criminal mischief toward a woman outside in the 5100 block of Radbrook Place.

4 Saturday

Abandoned property was found outside of a home in the 5700 block of Preston Haven Drive before 7:29 a.m.

Before 7:38 a.m., someone hit a man’s car, caused damage, and left the scene without exchanging information in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.

Stolen before 8:23 p.m.: property from a store in NorthPark Center.

5 Sunday

There was a wreck in the 8600 block of N. Central Expressway before 4:30 a.m., but one of the people involved was driving a stolen vehicle. A green, leafy substance was also found in the back seat.

Damaged before 4:41 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

Someone abandoned a vehicle in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway before 5:42 a.m.

A burglar broke into a restaurant in Preston-Royal Southwest and stole stuff before 8:23 a.m.