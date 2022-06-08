Newcomers Reference Map
People Newspapers Coverage Area:
PARK CITIES:
University Park/SMU
Highland Park
Turtle Creek
PRESTON HOLLOW:
Preston Hollow
Old Preston Hollow
Midway Hollow
Bluffview/Devonshire
Greenway Parks
• AIRPORTS:
Dallas Love Field Airport
DFW International Airport
• PARKS:
1. Preston Hollow Park
2. Walnut Hill Park
3. Goar Park
4. Lakeside Park
5. Turtle Creek Park
• HOSPITALS:
1. Medical City
2. UT Southwestern Medical Center
3. Baylor University Medical Center
4. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital
• SHOPPING:
1. The Galleria
2. Preston Valley Shopping Center
3. Preston Forest Square Market
Preston Forest Village
Preston Forest Shopping Center
4. Preston Royal Village
Preston Oaks Shopping Center
Preston Royal Southwest Center
5. Preston Hollow Village
6. The Villages of Preston Hollow
7. NorthPark Center
8. Inwood Village/The Pavilion
9. Preston Center
Plaza at Preston Center
10. Snider Plaza
11. Highland Park Village
12. The Shops of Highland Park
13. Turtle Creek Village
14. West Village
• LIBRARIES:
1. Preston Royal Branch Library
2. University Park Public Library
3. Highland Park Harvey R. “Bum”
Bright Library
4. Park Forest Branch Library
5. Tycher Library
6. Bookmarks in NorthPark Center
7. Bachman Lake Library
8. Oak Lawn Branch Library
• POLICE STATIONS:
1. Highland Park Police Dept.
2. University Park Police Dept.
3. SMU Police Dept.
4. Dallas Police Dept.
5. Dallas Police Dept.
6. Dallas Police Dept.
• TOWN HALLS:
1. University Park Town Hall
2. Highland Park Town Hall
3. Dallas City Hall
• POST OFFICES:
1. 2825 Oak Lawn Ave – 75219
2. 5606 SMU Blvd – 75206
3. 8604 Turtle Creek Blvd – 75225
4. 4740 W Mockingbird Ln, C – 75209
5. 5959 Royal Ln. #539 – 75230