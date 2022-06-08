SMU Mustang Band Performs At Normandy D-Day Ceremonies

Fifty-nine members of SMU’s Mustang Band and director Tommy Tucker performed at the international D-Day ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France.

The cemetery contains the graves of 9,386 military dead, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landing invasion.

The band was originally scheduled to perform at the 2021 D-Day ceremonies, but the trip was postponed because of COVID-19.

The Mustang Band was also the official band representing the U.S. at the D-Day Memorial Parade in Sainte-Mère-Église, the first village to be liberated from Nazi occupation by American paratroopers, and at ceremonies at the American Cemetery in Brittany and the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach.

The SMU Mustang Band marched in the annual parade hosted by the village of Sainte-Mère-Église, which salutes the Allied Forces’ invasion of Normandy. PHOTO: Guy Rogers, SMU

Mustang Band member Patrick O’Brien performs “Taps” at international D-Day ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Normandy, France.

PHOTO: Guy Rogers, SMU