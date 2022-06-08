SMU Mustang Band Performs At Normandy D-Day Ceremonies
Fifty-nine members of SMU’s Mustang Band and director Tommy Tucker performed at the international D-Day ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
The cemetery contains the graves of 9,386 military dead, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landing invasion.
The band was originally scheduled to perform at the 2021 D-Day ceremonies, but the trip was postponed because of COVID-19.
The Mustang Band was also the official band representing the U.S. at the D-Day Memorial Parade in Sainte-Mère-Église, the first village to be liberated from Nazi occupation by American paratroopers, and at ceremonies at the American Cemetery in Brittany and the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach.