Centennial Celebration Wraps up with Gala, Luncheon

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) wrapped up a week-long celebration of its 100 years of service to the city with a Centennial Gala, presented by the Sewell Family, on April 23, in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

The 1920s Art Nouveau-inspired soirée featured a VIP cocktail reception, a seated dinner, dancing, a big board auction, and a raffle. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts dancers dazzled before dinner.

JLD President Christa Sanford thanked Centennial Co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Margo Goodwin for their collective planning efforts.

At the Centennial Milestones Luncheon on April 21, the league honored former First Lady Laura Bush with its Lifetime Achievement Award and Veletta Forsythe Lill with the 2022 Sustainer of the Year award for their excellence in voluntarism and commitment to their communities and beyond. TV personality Martha Stewart spoke.

A Centennial wall – themed a “Devotion to Dallas and Legacy of Leadership” – went on display on Level 1 of Dallas Galleria in the Center Court next to Louis Vuitton from April 1 through 28. The exhibit showcased a collection of historical photos, an overview of JLD’s Signature Projects, and a list of nearly 200 JLD partner organizations.