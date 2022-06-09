Dr. Michael J. Sorrell Named 2022 J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award Recipient

SMU’s Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility 2022 J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award Luncheon on Tuesday, April 12 honored Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College.

The J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award is named in honor of the public-spirited former mayor of Dallas. It is given to individuals who epitomize the spirit of moral leadership and public virtue.

This was the 25th anniversary of the award and past recipients were honored for how their work has shaped Dallas and inspired others

Dr. Michael Sorrell speaking at the J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award celebration

R. Gerald Turner, President, SMU; Ambassador Ron Kirk; Dr. Michael Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College; Dr. Rita Kirk, Director of the Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility; Bobby Lyle

Dr. Rita Kirk, Director of the Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility and Curtis Meadows, Jr., first recipient (1997) of the J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award