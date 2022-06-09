Open Houses to Check Out June 11-12

Escape the heat this weekend by ducking into these open houses!

Saturday

9727 Audubon Pl., Dallas. This home exemplifies luxury at first sight of its French chateaux exterior. Inside is light and bright without sacrificing the luxury of a grand estate. Each bedroom has unique details, like an ensuite dripping in marble, and a beamed ceiling tucked in a turret. Outdoors, a modern-inspired infinity-edge pool accented by a fire feature, terraced grounds, and an adjacent creek makes entertaining outside as delightful as indoors. From the 1,000-bottle wine storage to the climate-controlled auto showroom, the estate’s treasures exceed every conceivable expectation. Seven bedrooms/ ten-and-a-half baths. $19 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

12541 Renoir Lane, Dallas. Stunning luxury home in the highly desired Preston Meadows, artist streets. This fully updated home features three levels with elevator access, a fireplace on each floor, hand-scraped hardwoods, granite counters, and designer fixtures. Natural light floods the chef’s kitchen, a cook’s delight with lots of counter space, storage, and Viking SS appliances. The basement is completely finished out with a wet bar, wine room, large game room, and a bedroom with a full bath. Rare four-car garage, pool, and fabulous location. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Sunday

4528 W Amherst Ave., Dallas. This stunning home welcomes you to a cascade of natural light from the soaring ceilings and the array of windows gives an open and airy ambiance throughout. The kitchen offers a clean line design with professional-grade Wolf & Sub Zero appliances and an oversized island that overlooks the family room. The open dining room offers direct access to the wet bar. Open up the great sliding doors to a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and covered patio. A light-filled open game room, media room, and wet bar on are on the second level. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTOS: Compass

3433 Haynie Ave., University Park. This stunning Park Cities home is light, bright, and beautifully designed. The home boasts a three-car-garage, newly turfed backyard, and is located in one of the most exciting parts of University Park. Walk to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping in Snider Plaza, or take an evening stroll through SMU’s lush campus. Three bedroom suites are upstairs, including the primary suite, and a lovely upstairs den or game room. Downstairs has a guest suite, airy open kitchen, living, and dining, with a wall of windows providing you with a view of the crisp and pristine back yard complete with a covered patio and fireplace. Four bedrooms/ four baths. $2.8 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTOS: Compass

4038 Shady Hill Dr., Dallas. This home features authentic hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen. Centered by den with vaulted ceiling, and a brick fireplace. A fresh, bright kitchen features double ovens, an island, a stone countertop, plenty of storage, and counter space. An attractive bar opens to the den. A breakfast room features glass-front cabinetry, and enjoys views to the sunny yard. A spacious main suite features an updated ensuite bath, two walk-in closets. The split floor plan places a fourth bedroom-study across the home with access to a third bath. Large laundry room with sink. Four bedrooms/ three baths. $899,900. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTOS: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate