TACA Announces Distribution of Catalyst Grants Funding

TACA – The Arts Community Alliance – recently announced the 43 Dallas County arts organizations that are recipients of its second round of Catalyst grants.

Catalyst grants are distributed without restrictions and are made twice yearly in the fall and spring and are designed to support high-performing arts organizations in our community that are catalytic in strengthening Dallas’ vibrant arts identity.

The 43 Catalyst grantees are sharing $346,000, with grants ranging from $4,000 – $12,000. Among the grantees, there are six grantees that are either new or not recently funded, including Arts Mission Oak Cliff, Artstillery, Creative Arts Center of Dallas, Echo Theatre, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, and The Writer’s Garrett. Grantees may use the funds as they wish on a range of expenses, such as program costs, salaries, administration, office expenses, technology, or other operational needs.

This year, TACA has awarded a total of $378,000 in funding and anticipates awarding at least an additional $500,000 through the ongoing pop-up grant program, fall 2022 Catalyst grants, and the newly re-imagined TACA New Works Fund that focuses on new artistic works by BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or female artists.

“We at Artstillery are so excited to be the recipient of the TACA Catalyst Grant!,” said Artstillery team member, Maria Hobby. “This funding will help uplift our newest project in Fair Park opening this July 2022 titled In Spite of History Part 1. TACA is a supportive resource for Artstillery, and we are humbled and in gratitude for the opportunity to work with this progressive organization. This support allows us to continue to create immersive experiences uplifting community narratives in an elevated performative modality.”

Lumedia Musicworks, one of the arts organizations receiving a grant.

PHOTO: Lumedia Musicworks

For more information about TACA, call 214-520-3930 or visit taca-arts.org.