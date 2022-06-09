Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to Host Noble Celebrations

The council’s week-long celebration from October 17 through 21 will include its annual events, A Writer’s Garden and Ruby Red Gala.

Founded in 1982, the Women’s Council supports the only public garden in the U.S. created and maintained by women. Called A Woman’s Garden, the public garden is located inside the Dallas Arboretum and is supported by over 500 members.

The week’s celebrations were revealed by Women’s Council president Sarah Jo Hardin on May 24.

The first event of the week is the council’s 16th annual A Writer’s Garden, chaired by Therese Rourk, Dyann Skelton, and honorary chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman, on October 18 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The culminating event will be the Ruby Red Gala, chaired by Sharon Ballew and honorary chairs Dr. Linda Burk and Dr. John R. Gilmore, on October 21. The gala will also take place at the Dallas Arboretum.

A Writer’s Garden will feature speaker Lady Carnarvon, the Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon, as she discusses her newest book and details her life at Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed.

The Ruby Red Gala will feature a champagne reception, a seated dinner with wine pairings, an evening program, and dancing with music.

Tickets range from $500 to $50,000, and sponsor opportunities range from $5,000 to $25,000. More information can be found here.