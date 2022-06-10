Faith Friday: Park Cities Baptist Church Hosting Summer Supply Drive
Park Cities Baptist Church is seeking donations for its Summer Supply drive.
Beneficiaries of the drive include:
- Brother Bill’s Helping Hand
- Buckner Family Hope Center at Bachman
- Cornerstone Baptist Church
- Cornerstone Crossroads Academy
- For the Nations Refugee Outreach
- Hearts4Kids
The church is collecting:
- School backpacks
- School uniforms in all sizes – collar shirts (white and navy); pants (khaki and navy); sweaters (no hoodies, zipper only).
- School supplies*
*School Supplies needed: #2 husky pencils, primary composition notebooks, quart & gallon Ziploc bags, Wet Wipes, Play-doh (4-count boxes), nontoxic dry erase markers, unlined composition books, yellow highlighters, clipboards, art gum erasers, Mead writing tablets, cursive writing tablets, 1” binders, 1.5” binders, ruled notebook paper, crayons, glue sticks, scissors.
LOCATION: Commons Area, Park Cities Baptist Church, 3933 Northwest Parkway, Dallas, TX US 75225
WHERE TO DROPOFF:
White collection bins in Commons and Activities lobby
WHEN TO DROPOFF:
Sunday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 15
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sundays
ONLINE DONATION OPPORTUNITIES
Want to shop online?
Use the following links to purchase supplies:
Cornerstone Christian Academy
For the Nations Refugee Outreach
Hearts4Kids