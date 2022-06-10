Faith Friday: Park Cities Baptist Church Hosting Summer Supply Drive

Park Cities Baptist Church is seeking donations for its Summer Supply drive.

Beneficiaries of the drive include:

Brother Bill’s Helping Hand

Buckner Family Hope Center at Bachman

Cornerstone Baptist Church

Cornerstone Crossroads Academy

For the Nations Refugee Outreach

Hearts4Kids

The church is collecting:

School backpacks

School uniforms in all sizes – collar shirts (white and navy); pants (khaki and navy); sweaters (no hoodies, zipper only).

School supplies*

*School Supplies needed: #2 husky pencils, primary composition notebooks, quart & gallon Ziploc bags, Wet Wipes, Play-doh (4-count boxes), nontoxic dry erase markers, unlined composition books, yellow highlighters, clipboards, art gum erasers, Mead writing tablets, cursive writing tablets, 1” binders, 1.5” binders, ruled notebook paper, crayons, glue sticks, scissors.

LOCATION: Commons Area, Park Cities Baptist Church, 3933 Northwest Parkway, Dallas, TX US 75225

WHERE TO DROPOFF:

White collection bins in Commons and Activities lobby

WHEN TO DROPOFF:

Sunday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 15

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sundays

ONLINE DONATION OPPORTUNITIES

Want to shop online?

Use the following links to purchase supplies:

Cornerstone Christian Academy

For the Nations Refugee Outreach

Hearts4Kids