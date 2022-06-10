Friday, June 10, 2022

William Russell puts a smooch on the 28 inch plus catfish he reeled in at the annual University Park Kid Fish June 4. PHOTOS: Chris McGathey
Community Park Cities 

Gallery: University Park Children’s Fishing Derby

Chris McGathey

Young anglers took to the pond in Caruth Park for University Park’s Children’s Fishing Derby June 4.

Each hour of the derby, awards were presented for the largest and smallest fish caught. Attendees also enjoyed children’s entertainment and a photo booth.

