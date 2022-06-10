William Russell puts a smooch on the 28 inch plus catfish he reeled in at the annual University Park Kid Fish June 4. PHOTOS: Chris McGathey Community Park Cities Gallery: University Park Children’s Fishing Derby June 10, 2022June 10, 2022 Chris McGathey 0 Comments PCN Young anglers took to the pond in Caruth Park for University Park’s Children’s Fishing Derby June 4. Each hour of the derby, awards were presented for the largest and smallest fish caught. Attendees also enjoyed children’s entertainment and a photo booth. Share this article...emailFacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin